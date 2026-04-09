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,
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Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
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Bucks, Magic disappoint in 2025-2026
April 9, 2026 07:18 PM
Numbers on the Board hands out grades for Eastern Conference teams, including the Bucks and Magic having bad showings, the Hornets’ growth and more.
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