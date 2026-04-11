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Ngumoha’s spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
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Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham

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SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 250 Cole Davies.jpg
Cole Davies takes the lead early in his Nashville Supercross heat
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins signs with the Chicago Sky; Satou Sabally joins the New York Liberty
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres
MLB 2026 National League Cy Young Winner Long Shot Prediction, Odds, Betting: Mason Miller, Paul Skenes, More

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Ngumoha’s spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260411.jpg
Salah’s curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham
GettyImages-2270879559_copy.jpg
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham

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Bowman thankful to return after overcoming vertigo

April 11, 2026 01:07 PM
Alex Bowman speaks to the media after being sidelined for four races due to vertigo, breaking down his road to recovery and his preparation for Bristol.

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