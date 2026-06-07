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2026 French Open (Roland-Garros) - Men's singles final
Alexander Zverev wins the French Open to finally earn a 1st Grand Slam title
MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: How can you replace Aaron Judge?
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
J.T. Poston seizes control at the Memorial to build a 4-shot lead

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Moreno’s two-run homerun extends Diamondbacks lead
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2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
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Abrams responds with solo home run in second

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Top News

2026 French Open (Roland-Garros) - Men's singles final
Alexander Zverev wins the French Open to finally earn a 1st Grand Slam title
MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: How can you replace Aaron Judge?
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
J.T. Poston seizes control at the Memorial to build a 4-shot lead

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_morenohr_260607.jpg
Moreno’s two-run homerun extends Diamondbacks lead
nbc_dog_diving_260607.jpg
2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
nbc_mlb_abramshr_260607.jpg
Abrams responds with solo home run in second

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Washington Commanders
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Watch Now

2026 IDC Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional

June 7, 2026 03:35 PM
Watch the incredible movement skills from canines in the 2026 Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional at the Incredible Dog Challenge.

Latest Clips

nbc_mlb_morenohr_260607.jpg
48
Moreno’s two-run homerun extends Diamondbacks lead
nbc_dog_diving_260607.jpg
07:02
2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
nbc_mlb_abramshr_260607.jpg
43
Abrams responds with solo home run in second
nbc_mlb_carrollhr_260607.jpg
48
Carroll smacks solo shot in first inning
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03:47
2026 IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
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04:21
2026 IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
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07:19
2026 IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
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07:11
2026 IDC Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
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02:25
Nationals playing ‘explosive baseball’ vs. D-backs
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05:22
2026 IDC Medium Dog Agility Eastern Regional
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28:04
What riders said after Round 2 of Pro Motocross
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19:32
HLs: IMSA 2026 Mustang Challenge Mid-Ohio
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01:57
HLs: Stewart leads Liberty in comeback vs. Fever
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HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 1
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HLs: 2026 VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
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Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
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Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women’s Open
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Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
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HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
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HLs: Dream put on clinic in waxing of Mystics
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Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
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Expectations for Coenen brothers at Thunder Valley
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Jett wins at Hangtown; Deegan’s first 450 podium
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Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win
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H. Lawrence: Jett’s my ‘toughest competitor’
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Deegan proud of progress after first 450 podium
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Jett after Hangtown win: ‘Glad to be back’
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Korda’s ‘funky grip’ results in USWO co-lead
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Chun’s solid chip during the U.S Women’s Open
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10:22
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)