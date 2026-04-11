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The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles
Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain
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Hunter Lawrence wins Nashville Supercross after a poor start, Eli Tomac crashes
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Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
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Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
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Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville

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Top News

The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles
Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Eli Tomac leads Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Hunter Lawrence wins Nashville Supercross after a poor start, Eli Tomac crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_smx_sxnashville_final_260411.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
nbc_uswnt_usajapan_260411.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
nbc_smx_250recap_260411.jpg
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville

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Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft

April 11, 2026 07:13 PM
Meghan McKeown breaks down the top prospects in the upcoming WNBA Draft, highlighting key players including Azzi Fudd, Awa Fam, and Lauren Betts, and what they bring to the next level.

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