Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain

ATLANTA — Injured starter Spencer Strider took another step toward returning to the Atlanta Braves’ rotation on Saturday by throwing three innings of batting practice at Truist Park.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said Strider felt good after throwing three simulated innings and said the 27-year-old right-hander will likely make a rehab start on Thursday and throw 40-45 pitches. Strider has been on the injured list since March 22 with a Grade 1 left oblique strain.

“He’s on the right path,” Weiss said before the Braves faced Cleveland. “With starters, it takes time. We’ve got to build him back up now.”

Weiss does not anticipate Strider rejoining the Braves before the end of the month.

Strider hit 95 mph during his three innings against batters. He was in full uniform, wearing the new Braves City Connect outfit.

“That’s no adrenaline, right?” Weiss said of the mid-90s fastballs. “I don’t think he had adrenaline for BP, but you never know with Strider. All signs are pointing in the right direction. Physically where he’s at, mentally, emotionally, he’s handled this very well. All things point the right way.”

The Braves are missing projected starter Spencer Schwellenbach, along with Strider, yet lead the NL East at 9-5 and have had seven quality starts in their first 14 games.