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,
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,
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Highlights: Green breaks Bucks' 3-point record
April 11, 2026 12:32 AM
AJ Green caught fire from deep, setting a Bucks franchise record for most 3-pointers in a game while leading Milwaukee to a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
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