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Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain
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Hunter Lawrence wins Nashville Supercross after a poor start, Eli Tomac crashes
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College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

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Roczen felt off at Nashville Supercross
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Hammaker dug deep for podium in Nashville
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Lawrence: Nashville crowd felt like a home race

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MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles
Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Eli Tomac leads Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Hunter Lawrence wins Nashville Supercross after a poor start, Eli Tomac crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Texas Tech
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?

Top Clips

nbc_smx_roczenint_260411.jpg
Roczen felt off at Nashville Supercross
nbc_smx_hammakerint_260411.jpg
Hammaker dug deep for podium in Nashville
nbc_smx_lawrenceint_post_260411.jpg
Lawrence: Nashville crowd felt like a home race

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Watch Now

Davies made it happen for Nashville win

April 11, 2026 06:02 PM
Cole Davies breaks down his approach in the whoops that proved to be crucial en route to his overall win at Nashville Supercross

Latest Clips

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43
Roczen felt off at Nashville Supercross
nbc_smx_hammakerint_260411.jpg
38
Hammaker dug deep for podium in Nashville
nbc_smx_lawrenceint_post_260411.jpg
01:07
Lawrence: Nashville crowd felt like a home race
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56
Webb’s runner-up finish a good confidence booster
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41
Thrasher: ‘Work to do’ despite Nashville runner-up
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03:01
Jett ‘getting there’ eyeing return for MX opener
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03:46
Inside McGrath’s Holeshot Challenge at Nashville
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09:42
PL Update: Arsenal slip against Bournemouth
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03:56
Slot praises Ngumoha’s performance against Fulham
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01:48
Arteta: Loss to Cherries ‘a big punch on the face’
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02:13
Robertson: Ngumoha has ‘a big future ahead of him’
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01:39
Ngumoha’s spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
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01:23
Salah’s curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham
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03:10
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham
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10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Fulham Matchweek 32
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04:40
Bowman thankful to return after overcoming vertigo
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01:13
Dewsbury-Hall powers Everton level with Brentford
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12:49
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Everton Matchweek 32
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01:25
Wieffer tucks away Brighton’s opener v. Burnley
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01:46
Wieffer’s double gives Brighton 2-0 lead
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11:05
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 32
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01:07
Beto heads Everton level at 1-1 with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260411.jpg
01:09
Thiago’s brace gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal1v2_260411.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford early lead
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01:13
Kroupi puts Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
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02:15
Gyokeres’ penalty brings Arsenal level
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01:05
Scott fires Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Arsenal
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10:52
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 32
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02:00
Highlights: Green breaks Bucks’ 3-point record
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01:52
Highlights: Wemby goes off for 40 in win over Mavs