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The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

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Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
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Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
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Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)

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NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_youngint_260411.jpg
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
nbc_smx_sxnashville_final_260411.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
nbc_uswnt_usajapan_260411.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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Watch Now

Highlights: Women's Nike Hoop Summit

April 11, 2026 10:42 PM
Check out the highlights as some of the world's rising stars in women's basketball go head-to-head in the women's Nike Hoop Summit at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Latest Clips

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03:36
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta
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29:36
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
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10:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
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07:26
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville
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04:07
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft
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08:35
Lawrence shines, Roczen struggles in Nashville
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43
Roczen felt off at Nashville Supercross
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38
Hammaker dug deep for podium in Nashville
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01:07
Lawrence: Nashville crowd felt like a home race
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56
Webb’s runner-up finish a good confidence booster
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41
Thrasher: ‘Work to do’ despite Nashville runner-up
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36
Davies made it happen for Nashville win
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03:01
Jett ‘getting there’ eyeing return for MX opener
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03:46
Inside McGrath’s Holeshot Challenge at Nashville
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09:42
PL Update: Arsenal slip against Bournemouth
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03:56
Slot praises Ngumoha’s performance against Fulham
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01:48
Arteta: Loss to Cherries ‘a big punch on the face’
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02:13
Robertson: Ngumoha has ‘a big future ahead of him’
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01:39
Ngumoha’s spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
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01:23
Salah’s curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham
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03:10
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham
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10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Fulham Matchweek 32
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04:40
Bowman thankful to return after overcoming vertigo
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01:13
Dewsbury-Hall powers Everton level with Brentford
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12:49
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Everton Matchweek 32
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01:25
Wieffer tucks away Brighton’s opener v. Burnley
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01:46
Wieffer’s double gives Brighton 2-0 lead
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11:05
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 32
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01:07
Beto heads Everton level at 1-1 with Brentford
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01:36
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford early lead