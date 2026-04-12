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All-Star Gabby Williams joins Golden State Valkyries on multi-year deal in Day 2 of WNBA free agency

  
Published April 12, 2026 02:39 PM

All-Star Gabby Williams signed a multiyear deal with Golden State, the Valkyries announced Sunday.

Williams averaged a career-high 11.6 points and 4.2 assists and led the league in steals with 2.3 per game for Seattle last season. That effort earned the 29-year-old an All-Star appearance for the first time in her career. She also was a member of the league’s All-Defensive First Team.

“For a player of Gabby’s caliber to choose us in just our second year ... means everything,” Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. “She is world-class. One of the best defenders in the world, a WNBA All-Star, and someone who makes everyone around her better.”

The Valkyries had a stellar season in their first year, making the playoffs — the first time an expansion team had done that. Williams was drafted fourth by Chicago in 2018 and traded to Los Angeles in 2021. She didn’t play any games for the Sparks before being traded to Seattle in 2022.

Other moves on Sunday included Sophie Cunningham re-signing with the Indiana Fever. Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 games before suffering a season-ending MCL tear in her right knee in August.

She joins Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, who announced on Saturday they were returning to the team. Indiana also added Monique Billings in the first day of free agency.

The Toronto Tempo added forward Isabelle Harrison, whom Sandy Brondello coached in New York before making the move to Canada.