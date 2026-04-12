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Blue Jays place George Springer on 10-IL due to fractured toe, select Eloy Jiménez from Triple-A

  
Published April 12, 2026 02:30 PM

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put designated hitter George Springer on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a fractured left big toe and selected Eloy Jiménez from Triple-A Buffalo.

Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning of Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Minnesota. He finished the at-bat, but was replaced by Myles Straw in the sixth.

Springer went 0 for 1 with a walk and scored a run Saturday. He’s batting .185 with two homers and six RBIs in 14 games.

Springer was a big part of Toronto’s run to the 2025 World Series, hitting .309 with 32 homers and 89 RBIs in the regular season. He also hit the decisive homer in Game 7 of the ALCS against Seattle.

The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a six-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

A Silver Slugger with the White Sox in 2020, Jiménez joined the Blue Jays organization on a minor league contract last August but has yet to play for Toronto. An outfielder and first baseman, he hit .257 with one homer and five RBIs in 11 games at Buffalo this season.