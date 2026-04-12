 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles
Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain

Top Clips

nbc_smx_sxnashville_final_260411.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
nbc_uswnt_usajapan_260411.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
nbc_smx_250recap_260411.jpg
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles
Braves’ Spencer Strider throws 3 innings of batting practice working toward return from oblique strain

Top Clips

nbc_smx_sxnashville_final_260411.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
nbc_uswnt_usajapan_260411.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
nbc_smx_250recap_260411.jpg
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Young has built the tools to win at Augusta

April 11, 2026 08:57 PM
Cameron Young discusses his stellar third round at the Masters and the mindset he is taking into Sunday at Augusta.
Up Next
nbc_roto_mastersdebutant_260408.jpg
2:34
Debutants are ‘the story’ of this year’s Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_brysondechambeau_260408.jpg
0:36
DeChambeau sheds light on rivalry with Rory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_cameronyoung_260408.jpg
2:15
Young’s win at The Players was ‘validation’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rorymcilroy_260408.jpg
2:23
Rory’s Masters return as champ ‘a dream come true’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_scottiescheffler_260408.jpg
1:31
Scheffler: My game ‘is in a good spot’ at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_bte_masterschamp_260407.jpg
2:37
Looking to bet on Masters winner? Take Fitzpatrick
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valerofinal_260405.jpg
9:55
HLs: PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valeroopenV2_260404.jpg
1:58
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
new_mpx_robert.jpg
1:59
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texasrd1_260402.jpg
1:55
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_pga_hojgaardpresser_260329.jpg
58
Hojgaard praises Woodland after emotional win
nbc_golf_houopenfinrdlitesv2_260329.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_woodlandwinint_260329.jpg
02:15
Woodland: ‘I hope they see me and don’t give up’
nbc_golf_adamscottace_260329.jpg
01:29
Scott, Lowry sink pair of aces at Houston Open
min_woo_lee.jpg
01:21
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
nbc_golf_texasdayone_260326.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_texasdaytwo_260327.jpg
01:50
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
woodland_mpx.jpg
06:43
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_valsparfinalrdhl_260322.jpg
09:36
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_valsparrd3lites_260321.jpg
10:06
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valspardaytwo_260320.jpg
01:52
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_snedekerV2_260319.jpg
01:06
Snedeker ‘ramping up’ as Presidents’ Cup Captain
nbc_golf_valsparrd2V2_260319.jpg
01:59
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lfplayers_fitzpatrickpresser_260315.jpg
02:37
Fitzpatrick walks through just coming up short
nbc_golf_lfplayers_abergpresser_260315.jpg
03:12
Aberg talks struggling on back nine in final round
nbc_golf_lfplayers_camyoungpresser_260315.jpg
23:46
Young: Sawgrass course is absolutely exhausting
nbc_golf_pga_players_rd4ehl_260315.jpg
09:54
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_pga_players_rd4_camyoung17_260315.jpg
02:00
Young gets pivotal birdie on No. 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_pga_players_rd4_ramey13ace_260315.jpg
01:33
Ramey rolls in an ace at The Players, Round 4
nbc_golf_abergintv_260314.jpg
01:03
Åberg: I hung in there to lead before final round
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3hls_260314.jpg
09:59
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_roryintv_260312.jpg
01:49
McIlroy feels ‘unbelievably rusty’ at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_260312.jpg
01:28
Scheffler seeing ‘some improvements’ in new driver
nbc_golf_justinthomasintv_260312.jpg
02:45
Thomas sees improvement at The Players
nbc_gof_players17water_260311.jpg
01:59
TPC Sawgrass No. 17 claims 3 straight tee shots

Latest Clips

nbc_smx_sxnashville_final_260411.jpg
29:36
Highlights: Supercross Round 13, Nashville
nbc_uswnt_usajapan_260411.jpg
10:31
Highlights: USWNT v. Japan (En Español)
nbc_smx_250recap_260411.jpg
07:26
Davies stretches 250 East points lead in Nashville
Fudd, Fam among top prospects ahead of WNBA draft
nbc_smx_450recap_260411.jpg
08:35
Lawrence shines, Roczen struggles in Nashville
nbc_smx_roczenint_260411.jpg
43
Roczen felt off at Nashville Supercross
nbc_smx_hammakerint_260411.jpg
38
Hammaker dug deep for podium in Nashville
nbc_smx_lawrenceint_post_260411.jpg
01:07
Lawrence: Nashville crowd felt like a home race
nbc_smx_webbint_260411.jpg
56
Webb’s runner-up finish a good confidence booster
nbc_smx_thrasherint_260411.jpg
41
Thrasher: ‘Work to do’ despite Nashville runner-up
nbc_smx_daviesint_260411.jpg
36
Davies made it happen for Nashville win
nbc_smx_lawrenceint_260411.jpg
03:01
Jett ‘getting there’ eyeing return for MX opener
nbc_smx_holeshot_260411.jpg
03:46
Inside McGrath’s Holeshot Challenge at Nashville
nbc_pl_plupdate_260411.jpg
09:42
PL Update: Arsenal slip against Bournemouth
slot_thumb.jpg
03:56
Slot praises Ngumoha’s performance against Fulham
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260411.jpg
01:48
Arteta: Loss to Cherries ‘a big punch on the face’
nbc_pl_rioandyintv_260411.jpg
02:13
Robertson: Ngumoha has ‘a big future ahead of him’
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260411.jpg
01:39
Ngumoha’s spectacular strike puts Liverpool ahead
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260411.jpg
01:23
Salah’s curler gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Fulham
GettyImages-2270879559_copy.jpg
03:10
Ngumoha shines in Liverpool’s win over Fulham
nbc_pl_livful_260411.jpg
10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Fulham Matchweek 32
nbc_nas_bowmanpress_260411.jpg
04:40
Bowman thankful to return after overcoming vertigo
nbc_pl_evegoal2_260411.jpg
01:13
Dewsbury-Hall powers Everton level with Brentford
nbc_pl_breevehl_260411.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Everton Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260411.jpg
01:25
Wieffer tucks away Brighton’s opener v. Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_260411.jpg
01:46
Wieffer’s double gives Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_burbha_260411.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_evegoal1_260411.jpg
01:07
Beto heads Everton level at 1-1 with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260411.jpg
01:09
Thiago’s brace gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal1v2_260411.jpg
01:36
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford early lead