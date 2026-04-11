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,
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Aidan Berg
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Davies made it happen for Nashville win
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Watch Now
Jett 'getting there' eyeing return for MX opener
April 11, 2026 05:08 PM
Jett Lawrence joins the booth in Nashville to update his rehab from his ankle injury and his thoughts on the 450 championship race thus far.
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