Top News

Connor Bedard
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Michigan
Arizona, Michigan stay 1-2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll; No. 15 Nebraska hits highest mark since 1991
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Adonai Mitchell and Troy Franklin rebound

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251215.jpg
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
purdykittlesf.jpg
Purdy, Kittle thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Identifying NBA players most likely to be traded

December 15, 2025 12:51 PM
With the NBA trade season looming, Kenny Beecham highlights ten players on the block who could be on the move, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, Lauri Markkanen, and many more.

nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_251215.jpg
04:43
Expect Durant, Brown to roll on Monday
nbc_nba_enjoy_cupfinal_251215.jpg
04:59
Wembanyama vs. Brunson will dominate NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_enjoy_askkb_251215.jpg
09:57
Jazz’s rebuild taking ‘longer than anticipated’
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251215.jpg
01:23
LeBron, KAT, Murphy III throw down the hammer
nbc_nba_enjoy_spurscontenders_251215.jpg
10:00
Spurs emerging as legitimate title contender
nbc_nba_enjoy_cavscontenders_251215.jpg
09:12
Cavs’ contender status hard to gauge amid injuries
nbc_bte_rocketsnuggets_251215.jpg
01:43
Lean on Rockets to cover vs. Nuggets
nbc_bte_pistonsceltics_251215.jpg
01:54
Expect ‘close contest’ between Pistons and Celtics
nbc_nba_gswvspor_curry40ver30_251214.jpg
01:56
HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss
nbc_nba_nopvschi_zionreturn_251214.jpg
01:45
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
nbc_nba_phivsatl_johnsontripdoub_251214.jpg
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
nbc_nba_cavshornets_251214.jpg
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
nbc_nba_indbagley_2min_251214.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
01:54
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
nbc_nba_lastnightgames_251212.jpg
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
nbc_nba_teamxfactors_251212.jpg
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_ffhh_mahomes_251215.jpg
05:49
Mahomes tearing ACL in loss is ‘just brutal’
nbc_ffhh_amonrastbrown_251215.jpg
07:55
Adams gets hurt, St. Brown goes off in thriller
nbc_ffhh_treymcbride_251215.jpg
07:16
Brissett, Wilson, McBride play well for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_251215.jpg
05:52
Is Henderson a top running back in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_bonix_251215.jpg
02:21
Nix has ‘great game’ in comeback win over Packers
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
08:00
Lawrence carves up Jets in big fantasy performance
nbc_ffhh_dkbets_251215.jpg
02:34
Bet on Achane to have huge game against Steelers
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_bte_eaglescommanders_251215.jpg
01:28
Commanders’ early scoring a concern vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_billspats_251215.jpg
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_dknfcnorthodds_251215.jpg
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_251215.jpg
22:35
Give me the headlines: ‘Cry Me a Rivers’
nbc_bte_bearspackers_251215.jpg
01:56
Bet on Bears with injuries weakening Packers
oly_ludbl_gregoriohollander_silverfinish.jpg
04:00
Di Gregorio, Hollander nab silver in men’s doubles
oly_luwom_worldcup_summerbritchergold.jpg
04:18
Britcher slides to singles luge gold in Park City
nbc_bte_ramsseahawks_251215.jpg
01:33
Take Rams over Seahawks on Thursday Night Football
nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
09:41
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
02:25
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
05:06
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys
nbc_pft_fivewordsorless_251215.jpg
09:32
Colts, Rivers’ play vs Seattle was ‘impressive’
nbc_pft_ravensbengals_251215.jpg
04:00
Jackson played ‘quality football’ in Ravens’ win
nbc_pft_chargerswin_251215.jpg
04:22
Chargers look ‘relentless’ heading into postseason
nbc_pft_ramslions_251215.jpg
10:24
Rams ‘caught fire’ vs Lions, secure playoff spot
nbc_pft_andyreid_251215.jpg
04:15
What is Reid’s future with the Kansas City Chiefs?
nbc_pft_officiating_251215.jpg
05:47
Analyzing catch rule’s impact on Bills vs. Pats
nbc_pft_mahomesinjury_251215.jpg
05:21
Chiefs out of playoffs, Mahomes out with ACL tear
nbc_pft_chiefsroster_251215.jpg
05:11
Chiefs will have ‘tough’ roster conversations
nbc_pft_broncosmaturation_251215.jpg
06:03
Impact of Broncos’ ownership on team’s potential