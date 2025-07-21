Ryder Cup update: Keegan Bradley confirms Bryson DeChambeau’s inclusion; Chris Gotterup makes huge jump

Scottie Scheffler had locked up his Ryder Cup spot long before he dominated at Royal Portrush for his fourth major title, second this year.

But another American used a strong Open showing to secure his place on the U.S. team for Bethpage.

While not yet officially clinching an automatic spot, Bryson DeChambeau’s T-10 finish at Portrush impressed U.S. captain Keegan Bradley enough for Bradley to confirm to Sports Illustrated via text that DeChambeau will be among the 12 players on his squad.

“Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup,” Bradley told SI. “He brings so much. He brings energy, passion but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

DeChambeau remained fifth in U.S. Ryder Cup points after The Open, and though he has no more opportunities to accrue points – LIV Golf events do not count toward qualification – he’s apparently now guaranteed at least a captain’s pick.

This will be DeChambeau’s third Ryder Cup. He went 0-3 in his debut in 2018 in Paris before going 2-0-1 three years later at Whistling Straits.

“I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA,” DeChambeau said Sunday in Northern Ireland.

DeChambeau revealed that he’d spoken to Bradley briefly last week and that Bradley had put personalized notes in several players’ lockers.

“It meant a lot,” DeChambeau said before adding, “This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.”

In other notable U.S. Ryder Cup news, Harris English’s runner-up finish launched English, a Ryder Cupper in 2021, into sixth, about 177 points ahead of Justin Thomas. The top six in points after the BMW Championship automatically qualify while Bradley will select six more picks after the Tour Championship.

Wyndham Clark, who debuted two years ago in Rome, rose six spots to No. 16 after his T-4 at The Open. Chris Gotterup leaped 19 spots to No. 22 after a huge fortnight overseas in which he won the Genesis Scottish Open and placed third at Portrush.

Here’s a quick look at the updated standings:

U.S.

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. J.J. Spaun

4. Russell Henley

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Harris English

---

7. Justin Thomas

8. Collin Morikawa

9. Ben Griffin

10. Keegan Bradley

11. Maverick McNealy

12. Brian Harman

13. Andrew Novak

14. Patrick Cantlay

15. Sam Burns

Other notables:

19. Cameron Young

21. Tony Finau

24. Akshay Bhatia

26. Jordan Spieth

37. Patrick Reed

39. Max Homa

42. Rickie Fowler

43. Sahith Theegala

72. Brooks Koepka

Europe

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Bob MacIntyre

3. Tommy Fleetwood

4. Tyrrell Hatton

5. Shane Lowry

6. Sepp Straka

---

7. Rasmus Hojgaard

8. Justin Rose

9. Ludvig Aberg

10. Viktor Hovland

11. Thomas Detry

12. Matt Wallace

13. Matt Fitzpatrick

14. Jordan Smith

15. Niklas Norgaard

Other notables:

16. Aaron Rai

21. Jon Rahm

24. Harry Hall

25. Nicolai Hojgaard

46. Tom McKibbin

83. Alex Noren