Si Woo Kim hangs on to Byron Nelson lead and has Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark chasing

McKINNEY, Texas — Si Woo Kim lost all of the five-shot lead he built a day earlier while flirting with sub-60 history at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The 30-year-old South Korean still managed to maintain an edge over a couple of major champions, including hometown favorite and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, heading into the final round.

Kim shot 3-under 68 on Saturday for a two-shot lead over top-ranked Scheffler and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, who had matching 65s.

“It’s fun being in contention,” said Clark, a three-time tour winner seeking his first victory since Pebble Beach in 2024. “Whether you have to shoot 8 under to win or 1 under to win, it’s fun because you still feel the same heat. Tomorrow it’s probably going to be exactly that way where you have to make a ton of birdies.”

Sungjae Im, Kim’s countryman, followed a second-round 61 with a 67 and was another two shots back with Stephan Jaeger and Tom Hoge. Jaeger’s 64 was the low round of the day at the TPC Craig Ranch, and Hoge shot 66.

Zach Bauchou (66) was 16 under, one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka (66) and three others. Koepka, who opened with a 63, is looking for his first win since returning to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf.

Kim, the field’s second highest-ranked player behind Scheffler at No. 24, was in position for a 59 in the second round but had a bogey at 18 that forced him to settle for 60.

His five-shot lead was tied for the second-biggest on tour through 36 holes this season behind Rory McIlroy’s six-shot edge when he defended his Masters championship in April.

It was gone by the 11th hole.

Three bogeys in a span of four holes — all on putts inside 10 feet — dropped the four-time tour winner into a tie with Clark at 18 under. Clark had earlier pulled within a stroke with a short eagle putt on the par-5 ninth.

Kim, a Dallas resident, answered with three birdies over the next four holes — a day after he had 12.

“I was thinking about too much scoring like first 10, 11 holes,” Kim said. “So I’m just trying to be back to kind of like yesterday. Yeah, just trying to hit the good shots and trying to like, all the mojo’s back.”

Clark took the lead a scrambling birdie at the par-5 12th, making a 15-foot putt after a bunker shot with his right foot in the grass, his flexed right knee almost touching the ground.

Kim, Scheffler and Clark were tied at 19 under when Kim went in front with a birdie on the short par-4 14th after Scheffler and Clark settled for pars after trying to drive the green.

Clark got even again, but Kim went in front for good with a birdie at the par-3 15th.

Scheffler, a four-time major winner who ran away to an eight-shot victory at last year’s Nelson, answered his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 fourth with three birdies over the final five holes on the front nine.

“Two shots back going into tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Scheffler, who is looking for his 21st tour win. “It’s always fun when I get to play with Si Woo. I think it’s good for the community to have two guys that are local up there on the leaderboard. Should be a fun day tomorrow.”

Clark, seeking his first win since 2024 at Pebble Beach, was standing over the putt before what ended up being one of his early birdies when he stepped away and dabbed at his nose. He made the putt, but was still dabbing at his nose a few holes later.

“I don’t really know,” the 32-year-old said when asked if he had a bloody nose. “I had like a cut on my nose, and I went like this. Next thing you know, I was bleeding. It wasn’t quite a bloody nose, but it lasted a couple holes.”

Jordan Spieth, a hometown favorite alongside Scheffler, faded with four bogeys on his first five holes on the back nine a day after six consecutive birdies to start his second nine spurred a 62. He shot 73.

First-round leader Taylor Moore was back in contention after four consecutive birdies, but went in the water at 15 and ended up with a triple-bogey 6. He shot 69 and was 13 under.

Japan’s Kensei Hirata, playing in the final group with Kim and Im, shot 70 and trails by seven.