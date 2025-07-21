 Skip navigation
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA

  
July 21, 2025

NEW YORK — Emma Meesseman, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022, is joining the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The timing of the arrival of the Belgium forward in the U.S. will be determined by how long it takes to get her visa, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

ESPN first reported Meesseman’s decision.

The two-time All-Star, who helped the Washington Mystics win the 2019 title, has been focused on leading the Belgium national team since her last season in the WNBA, which she spent with the Chicago Sky.

Meesseman helped Belgium win the EuroBasket title last month to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

She joins a stacked New York team with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu that won its first championship last year.