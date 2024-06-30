Cameron Young snaps driver shaft, fails to win first PGA Tour event at Rocket Mortgage

Struggling to find fairways in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young took his driver out of play – by breaking the shaft.

Young hooked his tee shot on the par-5 14th and then leaned on the shaft until it popped. He went on to par the hole and remained one off the lead.

Cameron Young's driver is officially out of play for the day. pic.twitter.com/97SNDqU4IR — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) June 30, 2024

Because the shaft was broken out of anger and not during the normal course of play, under the Rules of Golf, he was not allowed to replace the club.

Having hit only three of 11 fairways through 15 holes, Young relied on his 3-wood down the stretch and hit his next two fairways, on Nos. 16 and 17.

Unfortunately, his putter failed him. Seeking his first PGA Tour win, Young missed a par putt inside 4 feet at the par-4 16th and an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th. He was two back entering the final hole and made bogey after missing the fairway and the green.

Young, who closed in 1-over 73, finished at 15 under par, three back of winner Cam Davis.