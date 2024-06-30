 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Cam Davis wins RMC for second time after Akshay Bhatia three-putts last
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
‘It sucks': Akshay Bhatia survives 97-yard drive, but three-putts last to miss RMC playoff
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Hiroyuki Fujita leads by three as U.S. Senior Open suspended until Monday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd4hl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2ehl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Cam Davis wins RMC for second time after Akshay Bhatia three-putts last
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
‘It sucks': Akshay Bhatia survives 97-yard drive, but three-putts last to miss RMC playoff
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Hiroyuki Fujita leads by three as U.S. Senior Open suspended until Monday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd4hl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2ehl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cameron Young snaps driver shaft, fails to win first PGA Tour event at Rocket Mortgage

  
Published June 30, 2024 06:01 PM
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
June 29, 2024 08:46 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Struggling to find fairways in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young took his driver out of play – by breaking the shaft.

Young hooked his tee shot on the par-5 14th and then leaned on the shaft until it popped. He went on to par the hole and remained one off the lead.

Because the shaft was broken out of anger and not during the normal course of play, under the Rules of Golf, he was not allowed to replace the club.

Having hit only three of 11 fairways through 15 holes, Young relied on his 3-wood down the stretch and hit his next two fairways, on Nos. 16 and 17.

Unfortunately, his putter failed him. Seeking his first PGA Tour win, Young missed a par putt inside 4 feet at the par-4 16th and an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-5 17th. He was two back entering the final hole and made bogey after missing the fairway and the green.

Young, who closed in 1-over 73, finished at 15 under par, three back of winner Cam Davis.