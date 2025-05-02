Truist Championship 2025 field: Rory McIlroy to defend; Scottie Scheffler skipping signature event

Rory McIlroy will return to defend his title in the Truist Championship, May 8-11 at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The tournament has a new name and a new location, though, the latter is temporary. Most recently known as the Wells Fargo Championship, the $20 million signature event is normally held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. That venue, however, will play host to the following week’s PGA Championship.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was not among the initial field and will be taking off after competing in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

McIlroy has won this tournament four times at Quail Hollow. This will be his first individual Tour event since completing the career Grand Slam at last month’s Masters Tournament. He played two weeks ago in the Tour’s lone team event, tying for 12th alongside Shane Lowry in their title defense at the Zurich Classic. Here’s a look at the initial full field with the final spots to be announced after the conclusion of the Nelson.