 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
Raducanu shows glimpses of best form in beating former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova
Tennis: French Open
Seeds keep tumbling at Wimbledon as No. 4 Paolini loses to Rakhimova in second round
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Eli Tomac 01.JPG
RedBud Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Chase Sexton return makes Eli Tomac’s odds compelling
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
Raducanu shows glimpses of best form in beating former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova
Tennis: French Open
Seeds keep tumbling at Wimbledon as No. 4 Paolini loses to Rakhimova in second round
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Eli Tomac 01.JPG
RedBud Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Chase Sexton return makes Eli Tomac’s odds compelling
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour to redistribute FedExCup bonus money in three waves

  
Published July 2, 2025 04:16 PM

The PGA Tour has recalibrated how it will pay out its top FedExCup finishers this year.

Less than two months after the Tour announced it was doing away with its starting-strokes format in favor of traditional stroke play for the Tour Championship, the Tour revealed Wednesday afternoon that the $100 million in bonus money, traditionally awarded after the playoff finale, will be distributed in three waves – after the regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

The update by the Tour, which did not coincide with an official announcement, comes after Front Office Sports reported on the changes earlier on Wednesday.

Per a breakdown on the Tour’s website, $20 million will be split among the top 10 in the FedExCup after Wyndham, including $10 million to the leader. Another $22,925,000 will be doled out among the top 30 after BMW, including $5 million to the leader. And then the remaining $57.08 million, including $10 million to the winner at East Lake, will be awarded based on how players finish in the Tour Championship.

Previously, the FedExCup champion would receive $25 million.

Here is the full breakdown:

The Tour previously noted back in May when it announced the format change that it would make some adjustments to its bonus structure to “account for the increased volatility, reward season-long performance and recognize the significance of the FedExCup.”

Also, the Tour said that an additional $40 million would still be given out via the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 following Wyndham.