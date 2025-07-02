PGA Tour to redistribute FedExCup bonus money in three waves

The PGA Tour has recalibrated how it will pay out its top FedExCup finishers this year.

Less than two months after the Tour announced it was doing away with its starting-strokes format in favor of traditional stroke play for the Tour Championship, the Tour revealed Wednesday afternoon that the $100 million in bonus money, traditionally awarded after the playoff finale, will be distributed in three waves – after the regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

The update by the Tour, which did not coincide with an official announcement, comes after Front Office Sports reported on the changes earlier on Wednesday.

Per a breakdown on the Tour’s website, $20 million will be split among the top 10 in the FedExCup after Wyndham, including $10 million to the leader. Another $22,925,000 will be doled out among the top 30 after BMW, including $5 million to the leader. And then the remaining $57.08 million, including $10 million to the winner at East Lake, will be awarded based on how players finish in the Tour Championship.

Previously, the FedExCup champion would receive $25 million.

Here is the full breakdown:

The Tour previously noted back in May when it announced the format change that it would make some adjustments to its bonus structure to “account for the increased volatility, reward season-long performance and recognize the significance of the FedExCup.”

Also, the Tour said that an additional $40 million would still be given out via the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 following Wyndham.