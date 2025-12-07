LPGA Final Qualifying reduced to 72 holes after more rain, will likely finish Tuesday

Rain continues to wreak havoc on LPGA Final Qualifying.

After play was suspended for the second time in four days on Sunday morning, the LPGA announced that it will reduce the scheduled 90-hole qualifying tournament to 72 holes. The goal is to complete the third and fourth rounds by the end of Tuesday.

There also will not be a cut, though the top 25 finishers and ties will still earn LPGA cards.

The start of the first round at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama, was pushed back from Thursday to Friday because of inclement weather. The second delay happened at 9:05 a.m. CT on Sunday and lasted until 2:30 p.m. Third-round action was called for darkness with the 115-player field, split among the Falls and Crossings courses, having completed between four and 11 holes.

Originally, the field was supposed to be cut after 72 holes and the fifth round played on the Crossings course. However, the schedule adjustment will see both courses used for the remainder of the 72 holes.

Germany’s Helen Briem is 2 under through five holes on the Falls course and leads by two shots overall at 11 under. Ana Belac, Dongeun Lee, Perrine Delacour and Leah John are tied for second at 9 under.

Also inside the cut line are notables such as 17-year-old Gianna Clemente (4 under), who was granted a waiver to compete this week, and Duke alumni Yu Liu (7 under), Erica Shepherd (4 under) and Emma McMyler (3 under).

Seven players are currently T-20 at 3 under, including LPGA veterans Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Ryann O’Toole; Wake product Mimi Rhodes, who was second Ladies European Tour points this year; and Nebraska alum Kate Smith-Stroh, who doubles as a graphic designer.

Frida Kinhult, Carolina Chacarra and Jaravee Boonchant are among those a shot back. Thailand’s Suvichata Vinijchaitham, the recent Oregon sophomore who turned pro to compete this week, is 1 under.