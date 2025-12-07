After nearly losing 5-shot lead, Kristoffer Reitan holds on for Nedbank victory

Kristoffer Reitan saw his five-shot lead nearly evaporate before holding on for his second career DP World Tour victory on Sunday at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa.

The 27-year-old Norwegian, who back in May won the Soudal Open for his maiden DPWT crown and earned PGA Tour membership for 2026, began Sunday’s final round at Gary Player Country Club with a commanding five-shot advantage over Jayden Schaper. He was four clear of Schaper and Dan Bradbury when he made the turn, but after five straight pars and a bogey at the par-4 15th, Reitan was just one ahead of the pair.

Schaper, the 24-year-old South African, birdied four of his first 12 holes, but his charge stalled as he settled for a bogey-free, 4-under 68 that left him at 16 under, one behind Reitan. The English Bradbury shot 6-under 66 with no bogeys, but he, too, parred his final few holes.

Reitan, who had a wild front nine with just two pars, settled down after his flubbed chip at No. 15 with closing pars to hold off his challengers. His most nervy putt down the stretch was a 6-footer for par on the par-4 17th.

“I’m trying my best to deal with nervousness, fear,” Reitan said afterward. “It’s really, really difficult. I’ve managed to do that really well ever since midseason last year. … I’ve been feeling nervous all week, to be honest, but it just kept getting increasingly more. And today was a different story. You can maybe tell on some of the shots that I hit as well. I’m just really glad to get it over the line and to get the courage to hit the shots that I needed to hit down the stretch here especially.”

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout was solo fourth at 13 under, a shot ahead of countryman Shaun Norris. American Will Zalatoris finished solo 15th thanks to a 68-67 weekend.