Hero World Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from $5 million purse
Published December 7, 2025 01:43 PM
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the 2025 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on New Providence Island in The Bahamas.
The Hero World Challenge offers a $5 million purse with $1 million going to the winner.
Here’s how the purse will be paid out to the field of 20 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas (will be updated with individual payouts after the conclusion of play):
- 1. $1,000,000
- 2. $450,000
- 3. $300,000
- 4. $250,000
- 5. $225,000
- 6. $220,000
- 7. $215,000
- 8. $210,000
- 9. $205,000
- 10. $200,000
- 11. $195,000
- 12. $190,000
- 13. $185,000
- 14. $180,000
- 15. $175,000
- 16. $170,000
- 17. $165,000
- 18. $160,000
- 19. $155,000
- 20. $150,000