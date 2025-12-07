 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

Top News

Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Iowa State, Kansas State decline bowl bids, each fined $500,000 by Big 12 Conference
Syndication: The Herald-Times
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups

Hero World Challenge 2025 prize money: Full payout from $5 million purse

  Golf Channel Staff,
  Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 7, 2025 01:43 PM
The Hero World Challenge offers a $5 million purse with $1 million going to the winner.

Here’s how the purse will be paid out to the field of 20 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas (will be updated with individual payouts after the conclusion of play):

  • 1. $1,000,000
  • 2. $450,000
  • 3. $300,000
  • 4. $250,000
  • 5. $225,000
  • 6. $220,000
  • 7. $215,000
  • 8. $210,000
  • 9. $205,000
  • 10. $200,000
  • 11. $195,000
  • 12. $190,000
  • 13. $185,000
  • 14. $180,000
  • 15. $175,000
  • 16. $170,000
  • 17. $165,000
  • 18. $160,000
  • 19. $155,000
  • 20. $150,000