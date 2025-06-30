Prefontaine Classic 2025: How to watch, schedule, start lists, preview
The 50th Prefontaine Classic, the top annual international track and field meet held in the U.S., airs live on Saturday, July 5, from Eugene, Oregon, from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports and Peacock.
Meet headliners include American Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (racing the 400m), Quincy Hall (400m), Athing Mu-Nikolayev (800m), Cole Hocker (mile), Masai Russell (100m hurdles), Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles), Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump) and Valarie Allman (discus).
Athletes are preparing for the USA Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships from July 31-Aug. 3, which will also be at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
The World Championships are Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.
2025 Prefontaine Classic Schedule
*All times Eastern
1 p.m. -- Men’s Hammer Throw
1:50 p.m. -- Men’s Discus
2:10 p.m. -- Men’s 10,000m
2:25 p.m. -- Women’s Hammer Throw
3 p.m. -- Women’s Para 100m
3:07 p.m. -- Men’s Para 100m
3:14 p.m. -- Women’s Para 800m
3:24 p.m. -- Men’s Para 200m
3:27 p.m. -- Women’s Shot Put
3:30 p.m. -- Men’s Pole Vault
3:38 p.m. -- Women’s Long Jump
3:44 p.m. -- Women’s 100m Hurdles
4:04 p.m. -- Men’s 400m Hurdles
4:12 p.m. -- Men’s 100m
4:20 p.m. -- Women’s 5000m
4:43 p.m. -- Men’s 400m
4:46 p.m. -- Women’s Discus
4:51 p.m. -- Women’s 400m
4:56 p.m. -- Men’s Shot Put
4:58 p.m. -- Women’s 1500m
5:09 p.m. -- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
5:25 p.m. -- Men’s 200m
5:34 p.m. -- Women’s 800m
5:44 p.m. -- Women’s 100m
5:50 p.m. -- Men’s Mile
2025 Prefontaine Classic Events to Watch
Women’s Long Jump (3:38 p.m.)
The three 2024 Olympic medalists are entered, led by American Tara Davis-Woodhall. Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Malaika Mihambo has the world’s top jump in 2025 (indoors or outdoors) of 7.07 meters, just two centimeters ahead of Davis-Woodhall’s best. Davis-Woodhall is undefeated since the start of 2024, winning all 12 of her competitions.
Men’s 100m (4:12 p.m.)
Last Friday, Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson won the Jamaican title in 9.75 seconds — the world’s fastest time in 10 years — to become the sixth-fastest man in history. Thompson then said he wouldn’t be surprised if he broke the world record. While Usain Bolt’s 9.58 is still a ways off, Thompson is now one hundredth behind the fifth-fastest man in history (Justin Gatlin) and three hundredths behind the fourth-fastest man (Asafa Powell). At Pre, Thompson lines up against American Trayvon Bromell, whose 9.84 was the world’s best time this year until last Friday.
Women’s 400m (4:51 p.m.)
Once again, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is on American record watch. She ran 48.74 in 2023 and 48.75 in 2024, which are the second- and third-best times in U.S. history behind Sanya Richards-Ross’ 48.70 from 2006. McLaughlin-Levrone said last month that she plans to race either the flat 400m or the 400m hurdles at the USATF Outdoor Championships in a bid to qualify for worlds in one individual event. She has broken the 400m hurdles world record six times, but has never raced the flat 400m at a global championship. The Pre field includes two Americans who have been faster than McLaughlin-Levrone in 2025: Aaliyah Butler and Bella Whittaker.
Women’s 800m (5:34 p.m.)
Eyes will be on Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu-Nikolayev. In her last top-level 800m, she fell about 200 meters into the 2024 Olympic Trials final and ended up ninth. She was coming back from tearing a hamstring about six weeks before trials. So far in 2025, she has run two low-key 1500m races. Here, the competition ramps up with 2024 Olympic silver and bronze medalists Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia and Mary Moraa of Kenya.
Women’s 100m (5:44 p.m.)
Field features the three medalists from Paris: Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, plus training partners Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. In 2025, the world’s fastest women are the Olympic bronze medalist Jefferson-Wooden (10.73) and the gold medalist Alfred (10.75). Richardson has raced once this year -- 11.47 on May 18. She has a bye into worlds as the reigning world champion from 2023, meaning she doesn’t need to be in top shape for USATF Outdoors. Also watch out for 20-year-old Jamaican twins Tina and Tia Clayton, who ran 10.81 and 10.86 at their national championships last Friday.