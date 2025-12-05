 Skip navigation
No. 3 South Carolina women outlast No. 22 Louisville 79-77 in ACC/SEC Challenge

  
Published December 4, 2025 10:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Madina Okot had 23 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 South Carolina outlasted No. 22 Louisville 79-77 on Thursday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

After blowing a second-half lead a week ago against Texas in the Players Era Championship, the Gamecocks (8-1) found themselves in a fight against the Cardinals (7-3).

Okot, a 6-foot-6 senior, had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the second half. Her layup with 1:33 left put the Gamecocks up for good, 76-75.

Okot hit the first of two free throws with eight seconds left to put the Gamecocks up two. Louisville had a chance, but Tajianna Roberts missed a 3-pointer off the inbounds pass.

Okot grabbed that board as well and was fouled. She missed both free throws with two second remaining. Louisville’s Anaya Hardy could not grab the ball cleanly enough to get off a chance for a winning shot.

Tessa Johnson added 20 points for South Carolina, and Raven Johnson had 11 points and eight assists.

Roberts led Louisville with 20 points.

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Louisville: Hosts New Hampshire on Sunday.

