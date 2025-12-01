 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Texas jumps to No. 2 behind UConn in women’s AP Top 25 after beating South Carolina and UCLA

  
Published December 1, 2025 01:26 PM
Highlights: Strong stuffs stat sheet vs. OSU
November 16, 2025 02:45 PM
Sarah Strong went for 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocks in a dominant effort vs. Ohio State.

Texas moved up to No. 2 behind UConn in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after beating two top teams in a Thanksgiving tournament.

The Longhorns topped then-No. 2 South Carolina 66-64 a day after beating then-No. 3 UCLA 76-65 in Las Vegas. It was the first time in the past 25 years that a team has beaten two top three teams in such a short time frame.

Texas received 10 first-place votes from a 32-member national media panel. No. 1 UConn garnered the other 22. The Huskies routed Xavier 104-39 to open Big East play. South Carolina fell to third and UCLA was fourth.

LSU remained fifth. The Tigers, who haven’t played a ranked opponent yet, have scored over 100 points in each of their first eight games to set an NCAA record. They broke the mark of six in a row set by the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech team that LSU coach Kim Mulkey played on.

Michigan, Maryland, TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State rounded out the top 10. The Cyclones got a school-record 47-point effort from star post player Audi Crooks to beat Indiana.

In and out

Ohio State debuted in this year’s poll at No. 23 after edging West Virginia 83-81. The Buckeyes followed that up with a 98-point win over Niagara, the most points scored in school history and the biggest margin of victory ever for the Buckeyes. N.C. State fell out of the poll.

Conference supremacy

The Big Ten matched the Southeastern Conference with eight teams ranked after Ohio State entered the Top 25. The Big 12 is next with five and the Atlantic Coast Conference has three. The Big East has one.

Games of the week

It’s ACC-SEC challenge week with a host of quality matchups between the two power conferences. No. 22 Louisville hosts No. 3 South Carolina; No. 11 North Carolina visits No. 2 Texas; and No. 13 Ole Miss plays No. 18 Notre Dame.