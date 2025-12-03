How to watch Villanova vs Georgetown, Marquette vs DePaul Women’s CBB Thursday night

Head to Peacock this Thursday night for an exciting slate of women’s college basketball. The excitement tips off at 7:00 PM ET when the Villanova Wildcats visit the Georgetown Hoyas. Then at 9:00 PM, the Marquette Golden Eagles take on the DePaul Blue Demons. See below for additional information on how you can watch both games and follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.



Villanova:

The Wildcats are coming off an 81-59 upset victory over the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night, which snapped Villanova’s seven-game losing streak to AP-ranked teams.

Sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe scored a game-high 24 points — 15 of them came in the first quarter. Junior forward Brynn McCurry added 21 points.

The Wildcats have been strong from beyond the arc, outscoring opponents 213-90 and shooting 36% while holding opponents to 24%.

Georgetown:

Georgetown is also coming off a big win. The Hoyas defeated the Towson University Tigers 94-67 last Wednesday, setting a program record with 14 3-pointers.

Senior guard Victoria Rivera led the team with 20 points, going 6-7 from beyond the arc. Graduate guard Laila Jewett scored 17 points, hitting 5-6 from beyond the arc.

Marquette:

The Marquette Golden Eagles are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Iowa State (Nov. 28) and Gonzaga (Nov. 30). Marquette had an eight-point advantage at halftime, but quickly lost that after going 0-of-10 to start the third quarter.

Rebounding has been an issue for the Golden Eagles, who average just 8.9 offensive boards per game. They were outrebounded 47-27 in Sunday’s loss.

DePaul:

The Blue Demons dropped their third straight game on Sunday, losing 71-41 to Princeton. Graduate forward Michelle Ojo was the only player to score in double digits, finishing with 10 points for DePaul.

The Blue Demons have now scored less than 50 points in consecutive games.

How to watch Villanova vs Georgetown:

When: Thursday, December 4

Thursday, December 4 Where: McDonough Arena, Washington, D.C.

McDonough Arena, Washington, D.C. Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Marquette vs DePaul:

When: Thursday, December 4

Thursday, December 4 Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

