John Deere Classic 2025: Odds, favorites for TPC Deere Run

It may be a smaller field in this week’s John Deere Classic, but the opportunities to get in on the action are aplenty.

There is a sizable favorite at TPC Deere Run — in the form of a Ryder Cup probable — but for several others looking to climb the FedExCup standings in the latter half of 2025, there’s no time like the present.

Here are the betting favorites and odds this week in Silvis, Illinois:

2025 John Deere Classic odds (as of Tuesday, courtesy DraftKings):