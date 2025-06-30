 Skip navigation
John Deere Classic 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published June 30, 2025 12:07 PM

The PGA Tour heads to Silvis, Illinois, and TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic. Here’s some need-to-know information:

How to watch the John Deere Classic

(All times EDT)

Thursday, July 3

Friday, July 4

Saturday, July 5

Sunday, July 6

This week’s TV times: DP World Tour’s BMW International Open

Who is in the field at the John Deere Classic?

There are 156 players in the field, including a bevy of potential stars in Luke Clanton, NCAA champ Michael La Sasso, Jackson Koivun, Haskins winner David Ford, Gordon Sargent, Preston Summerhays and Brendan Valdes.

Click here for the updated field per the PGA Tour.

What is the John Deere Classic purse and prize money?

The purse is $8.4 million with $1,512,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

What is the cut at the John Deere Classic?

The low 65 players and ties after the first 36 holes will qualify to compete in the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 John Deere Classic?

Davis Thompson set a 72-hole tournament scoring record, closing in 64 for a 28-under total at TPC Deere Run. The former Georgia Bulldog, who led by two shots entering the final round, rolled in a 45-foot birdie on his first hole and never looked back, claiming his first PGA Tour title.