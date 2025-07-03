How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

It’s the Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream tonight’s Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game.

The Indiana Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 on Tuesday night to win the Commissioner’s Cup. Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since June 24, did not play, but the Fever showed their depth with a collective team effort.

Natasha Howard led the way for the Fever with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. Sophie Cunningham came off the bench to add 13 points and 7 rebounds. Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aari McDonald each contributed 12 points.

“We have a resilient group. They’re tough mentally and physically. They pull for one another, " said Fever head coach Stephanie White.

“I’m just really proud of this group.”

The Fever announced on Wednesday that Clark will also miss tonight’s game against the Aces, marking her fourth straight game out of action.

The Las Vegas Aces are coming off an 84-81 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. A’ja Wilson finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win.

The 2024 WNBA MVP now holds the record with three games of 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists, which is the most in WNBA history.

Aaliyah Nye also had a breakout night, scoring a career-high 16 points off the bench, making 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever:

When : Tonight, Thursday, July 3

: Tonight, Thursday, July 3 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Prime Video

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

