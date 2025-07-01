2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 7): Valkyries forge ahead, Dream jump Liberty, Lynx lead pack

The Minnesota Lynx created some separation from the field over the last week, which is great for them, but not so great for the New York Liberty who continue to slide. The Phoenix Mercury had their six-game win streak snapped but their top two position remains intact. The Atlanta Dream’s take down of New York moved them back into the top three and the Golden State Valkyries refusal to lose at home helped lift them to top five in this week’s power rankings.

Let’s see where the rest of the teams shake out in the power rankings after another week of action.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week seven of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, Week 6

Napheesa Collier heads to her 5th All-Star Game as Team Collier captain for the FIRST TIME, representing the West 🌟 She leads the W in scoring with 24.5 PPG, including 8.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG. Watch Phee lead the West July 19 on ABC at 8:30pm/ET! pic.twitter.com/rtKxdf87Cv

Minnesota Lynx (14-2) | Prior Rank: 1 - What else can you say about the Minnesota Lynx? They’re a well-oiled machine that keeps on winning. No Napheesa Collier? No problem. Granted, their second loss of the season came in a game where Collier, the recently named All-Star captain didn’t play, but they almost won. And in the three games played this season without their MVP frontrunner, they went 2-1. This team just doesn’t lose (much), which is why they are the West representatives in the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, which will be played on Tuesday. It’s also why they have the best record in the league and top the standings. And it’s why the best team in the league comes in again this week at No. 1.

Sandy Brondello on 1st half vs Phoenix: "I don't think we had the physicality that we needed, the energy, the effort. We shouldn't be in the league where we have to coach effort, and it's just staying engaged." (Q: @GeoffJMags )

Sabrina Ionescu has been in a bit of a shooting slump from beyond the arc and the team has found itself getting off to slow starts lately and having to climb their way back into games. Head Coach Sandy Brondello has also spoken about the team’s effort of late after their loss to Phoenix. The champs will be at home for all of July and will have a chance to rebound from this slump they are in. They will also be getting Leonie Fiebich back and possibly Jonquel Jones, based on her 4-6 week injury timeline. The New York Liberty are probably still the best team in the league, and at worst second best, but their losses cannot be overlooked and it’s why they fall one spot to No. 4.

Sandy Brondello: "I don't care who's not with us. They're not gonna save us. This is it, and we need to find a way to dig deeper." (Q: ?)

New York Liberty (11-5) | Prior Rank: 3 - After going 9-0 to start the season, the New York Liberty have gone 2-4 in their last six games, which includes a four-game road trip where they went 1-3. A lot of the Liberty’s struggles can be explained by the loss of key starters such as Jonquel Jones (right ankle injury) and Leonie Fiebich, who was away from the team to compete in EuroBasket, but it does not explain away all of their struggles.

The Dream did go on to beat the New York Liberty on Sunday and withstood a Liberty run in the third quarter. Unlike their first meeting of the season where the Dream gave up a big lead and lost to New York, the Dream responded this time around in a game where they lost Rhyne Howard due to injury. It was a really good win for the Dream who have goals of contending this season. The win was enough to rank the Dream one spot ahead of the Liberty this week at No. 3.

Atlanta Dream (11-6) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Atlanta Dream move back into third this week after going 1-2 in week 7. They move up one spot mostly because the New York Liberty are in a rut. The Dream have some questionable losses last week to the Dallas Wings and in overtime to the Minnesota Lynx. Late game execution was again an issue for the Dream which forced them into overtime and resulted in the Lynx stealing a game on the road that they probably should’ve lost.

Golden State Valkyries (9-7) | Prior Rank: 6 - It’s top five for the Valkyries this week. The Valkyries’ inaugural season as an expansion team has been nothing short of remarkable. They’ve set a high bar for the expansion teams that will be coming to Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia that were announced Monday, as well as for the two expansion teams slated for next season in Toronto and Portland. The WNBA just keeps on growing! 📈 pic.twitter.com/eYs0jDzz7Y — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 30, 2025 The Valkyries have an incredible home-court advantage that they’ve leveraged all season. On the road they are 2-4, but at home they are 7-3. They’ve sold out all 10 of their home games, which accommodates more than 18,000. Players and coaches from multiple teams have spoken about the sound levels in the arena. Based on their record, it’s clear that it’s not easy to play at Ballhalla. The Valkyries are sixth in the standings behind the Seattle Storm because the Storm have played and won one more game than the Valkyries, but the two teams have the same number of losses and the Valkyries have beaten the Storm in both of their meetings this season, most recently on Sunday in a dominant 84-57 victory. With similar records, their play in the head-to-head matchups gives the Valkyries the nod over Seattle this week for the No. 5 spot.

Seattle Storm (10-7) | Prior Rank: 5 - Consistency continues to plague the Seattle Storm. They went 1-2 in week 7 losing to the Fever at home and the Valkyries on the road. Their sole win last week was over the Connecticut Sun, a team with the worst record in the WNBA. Skylar Diggins called the Storm’s blowout loss to the Valkyries “embarrassing” and was critical of the team’s effort during that game. Following the Valkyries 84-57 victory, Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins goes scorched earth after I asked her what went wrong in the third quarter (Where Seattle was outscored 31-17).



"It’s embarassing. It’s b*llsh*t effort on our part." pic.twitter.com/6Wgu0aI769 — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) June 30, 2025 The key to Seattle truly being viewed as a contender and turning into one is consistency. Until then, they will likely remain in the middle of the pack in the standings and also these rankings, which is why they fall one spot to No. 6 this week.



Las Vegas Aces (8-8) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Aces are back to .500, but even after going 2-1 in week 7 and snapping the Mercury’s six-game win streak, there are still more questions than answers about the former champs. The Aces sole loss last week came at the hands of the Washington Mystics who controlled the game from tipoff. The Aces came out lethargic, and during the third quarter Becky Hammon benched her starters. While they did eventually return to the game and made a run, their comeback attempt fell short, which has been a common theme for the Aces this season. When they played the Mercury on Sunday, it looked like it would be more of the same as Phoenix jumped out to an early lead, but the Aces rallied and went on to win the game. There is no question that was Aces best game and win of the season, but the question is, can they continue to play like that and start stacking wins? A major issue for the Aces this season, aside from their defensive struggles, has been the lack of frontcourt depth. A trade on Monday with the Dallas Wings to acquire NaLyssa Smith may be the answer to at least one of those problems. Smith is a 6'4 forward who has career averages of 12 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. On the season, she is currently averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Only time will tell, but it’s a step in the right direction for a struggling Aces team. For now, the Aces will remain at No. 7 for another week in a row. 🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



The @DallasWings have traded NaLyssa Smith to the @LVAces in exchange for a 2027 First Round Pick! pic.twitter.com/SGWq3Yj11r — WNBA (@WNBA) June 30, 2025

Indiana Fever (8-8) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Fever will also return at No. 8 this week after going 2-1 in week 7. They had an impressive road win over Seattle, a loss to the Sparks at home and another win on the road against the Dallas Wings. Caitlin Clark sustained a groin injury in the Fever’s win against the Storm and has been listed as day-to-day since. Caitlin gets subbed back in up 8 with 16 seconds to go and the ball. She ends up grabbing her left groin a bit after the fall off the fumbled pass. EYE wouldn’t have subbed her back in. Game was practically over. pic.twitter.com/tTe7pGjeXq — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 26, 2025 The All-Star captain, who led in fan voting, is listed as out for the Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday due to the groin injury. It’s unfortunate Clark won’t get to play in the team’s first Commissioner’s Cup, but a silver lining for the Fever is the game has no impact on regular season standings. The Fever’s record in games without Clark is 3-4, with her, they are 5-4. Caitlin Clark just broke the WNBA record for the most All-Star Game votes in history with over 1.2 MILLION votes 🔥



She's broken the votes record for the second year in a row 😳 pic.twitter.com/V9wdQ4JtHO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 29, 2025 Clearly the season is not going as expected for the Fever. This is the first time Caitlin Clark has had to miss games due to injury. The team also parted ways with DeWanna Bonner, who was considered to be a big free agent acquisition for the team. Many viewed the Fever as a contender, but they’ve been hovering around .500 for most of the season. They did sign Aari McDonald for the remainder of the season after Bonner’s departure, which has been a big help at the guard spot in Caitlin’s absence. But there is no replacement for the two-time All-Star and it’s unclear when she will return. At 8-8 on the season, the Fever will also get the No. 8 spot in this week’s rankings.

Washington Mystics (8-9) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Mystics land in the same spot this week after going 2-1 in week 7. The Mystics had two impressive wins against the Lynx at home and on the road against the Aces. Even though the Lynx were without Napheesa Collier, the Mystics were also without Brittney Sykes. Being only the second team to hand the Lynx a loss this season is a worthy win. They also went into Las Vegas and beat the Aces, which is notable, because in their first meeting of the season, they blew a lead and lost to Vegas. It’s really their loss to the Dallas Wings without Paige Bueckers that prevents them from moving up a spot this week. They showed growth in those two wins, but being consistent also matters. They split their matchups with the two teams ranked directly ahead of them and they are still one game below .500, so they will hold steady at No. 9 this week.