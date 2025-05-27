2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 2): Liberty, Lynx lead pack; Aces tumble; Valkyries emerge

Two weeks into the WNBA season and the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx continue to demonstrate their prowess over the rest of the league. Seattle has stormed into the top of the standings, while the Las Vegas Aces struggle early. The Golden State Valkyries have strung together consecutive wins, while teams like the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings are still looking for their first win.

With another week wrapped up, it’s time to update weekly power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week two of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1

Minnesota Lynx (4-0) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Lynx are undefeated and have the best record in the WNBA. They’ve also been doing this without the services of their All-Star shooting guard, Kayla McBride. It’s a pretty straightforward case for why they’re ranked second and it appears Napheesa Collier’s co-star (McBride) may be returning to play soon, as she has resumed practicing with the team. As one of only two undefeated teams left in the league, the Lynx hold steady at No. 2 this week.

The Liberty remain undefeated on the season, but have the second best record in the WNBA since the Lynx have played one more game than them. As always, the Lynx have a case to be ranked first due to their record and play, but the Liberty’s wins have come against better teams (Aces, Sky, Fever), while the Lynx wins have all been against winless or below .500 teams. The Liberty also currently own the best Net rating in the league (16.). For now, they keep the No. 1 spot locked up.

New York Liberty (3-0) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Liberty hadn’t really been challenged much to start the season until their third matchup on Saturday with the Indiana Fever. The champs went into halftime leading the Fever 55-46 and were in complete control of the game until the Fever outscored them by 17 points in the third quarter and took an 8-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. New York demonstrated their championship mettle in the final quarter, as they quickly erased the 8-point deficit and battled back and forth with the Fever until they won the game on a defensive possession. Natasha Cloud sealed the 2-point victory for the Libs by poking the ball out of Caitlin Clark’s hands as time expired.

Phoenix Mercury (3-1) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Mercury are tied with the Seattle Storm for the for the third best record in the WNBA. They currently have the best Defensive Rating in the league (89.3) and are fourth overall in Net Rating (7.9). Their only loss of the season came in a close game against the Storm, but they also blew out the Storm in their first meeting of the season by 22 points. It’s close between the Mercury and Storm, but having the more convincing win in their head-to-head matchups, plus the best defense and overall better Net Rating, the Mercury will edge out the Storm in this week’s rankings.

Seattle Storm (3-1) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Storm capped off the second week of the WNBA season with a commanding 102-82 win over the Las Vegas Aces. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 23 points, while outdueling the unanimous, reigning MVP, A’ja Wilson. What a performance for Nneka Ogwumike vs. the Las Vegas Aces 👏



⚫️ 23 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 2 3PM | 10-15 FG

⚫️ Moved into 9th in all-time steals

⚫️ Moves into 9th in all-time points

⚫️ Became the 7th player in WNBA history to eclipse 6,500+ PTS, 3,000+ REB, and 800+ AST in her… pic.twitter.com/685j5ribDm — WNBA (@WNBA) May 26, 2025 Of the Storm’s four games played so far this year, the win over the Aces is by far the most impressive, however, the Aces have struggled to start the season and are currently sitting at .500. When deciding whether to rank the Storm third (ahead of the Mercury) or fourth (one spot behind Phoenix), more weight was given to how the two teams matched up against one another, rather than overvaluing a win against the Aces, who have barely looked like contenders this season. Also, as already mentioned, the Mercury have an overall better Net Rating than Seattle and are currently the best defense in the league. Neither Seattle or Phoenix has a great Offensive Rating (7th and 9th, respectively). For these reasons, the Storm come in fourth this week in the rankings.

Atlanta Dream (3-2) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Dream lost their first game of the season and have gone 3-1 since, which included a back-to-back and two games against the Indiana Fever that they split. They’ve been without their starting point guard, Jordin Canada, all season. Their back up point guard, Te-Hina Paopao, injured her face in their matchup with the Wings and they had to play most of that game without her as well as the second night of a back-to-back without her. They also were missing Brittney Griner on the second night of that back-to-back due to a left knee injury. Despite the many lineup changes, they come out of week 2 as one of only six teams currently above .500 in the WNBA. When you consider their schedule and record, plus the split with Indiana, a team who many consider a contender, their fifth place spot above the Fever is warranted this week.

Indiana Fever (2-2) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Fever drop three spots this week largely due to their record. In the second week of the season, they went 1-2 and after four games overall, they are seventh in the standings with a .500 record. The Fever currently have the markings of a contending team. They’re third in Offensive, Defensive and Net Rating, but they still need the wins to come and they need some wins against better quality teams. Their most decisive win of the season came against the winless Chicago Sky. Their one other win of the season came against the Dream, but could’ve easily resulted in a loss. All of their games, except against the Sky, have been very close games. While it is good that they could hang with the Liberty, New York easily erased a 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter and ultimately got the win. Some of these games are going to start going the Fever’s way as they continue to build chemistry. They’re too talented of a team to not be at the top of the standings. The next two weeks will be crucial for them. On Monday, the Fever announced that Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain. Caitlin Clark has suffered a left quadriceps strain and will be out a minimum of two weeks.



Learn more: https://t.co/7IcMx3jiDw pic.twitter.com/EYWXyU3vW4 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 26, 2025 Fortunately for the Fever, they have a somewhat favorable schedule over the next two weeks that shouldn’t set them back far, if at all, in the standings while Caitlin Clark recovers. However, with some uncertainty around the team and a 2-2 record on the season, the Fever fall to No. 6 this week. Caitlin’s injury is def unfortunate for the Fever. Hopefully she doesn’t miss too much time. If it ends up being just 2 weeks, Indy’s schedule over that time:



- @ Mystics

- vs Sun

- vs Mystics

- @ Sky



Those are winnable games w/o Caitlin. Aliyah & Kelsey will need to step up. — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) May 26, 2025