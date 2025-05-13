2025 WNBA Preseason Power Rankings: Liberty favored, Fever reload; Aces, Lynx can’t be ignored

The 2025 WNBA season will kick off on Friday after an active offseason of blockbuster trades and notable free agent signings. The league will look very different this year. A number of top stars are on new teams. The newest expansion franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, are set to debut. Plus, the league welcomes a new class of rookies, which includes a generational talent in Paige Bueckers and phenom, Dominique Malonga.

Now that WNBA preseason games have concluded and there has been a chance to see every team in action, it’s time to rank the league’s 13 teams ahead of the regular season.

These Power Rankings are an outlook of where each WNBA team stands heading into the 2025 season. The teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

New York Liberty - The Liberty are the reigning champions and favorites to win the 2025 WNBA title, so it’s fitting they come in at number one in the preseason rankings. Most of their core players who fueled their championship run will be returning this season, including Breanna Stewart, a top three player, Finals MVP, Jonquel Jones and three-time All-Star, Sabrina Ionescu. New York also picked up a key addition to its roster this offseason after trading for two-way guard, Natasha Cloud. Despite retaining their big three (Stewart, Jones, Ionescu), New York will have to defend its title this year without veteran defensive specialist, Kayla Thornton, who was selected in the Golden State Valkyries’ expansion draft. More significantly, they will also be without versatile wing, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton this season, who tore the meniscus in her left knee while playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled earlier this year. NY Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb says that "more likely than not" Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's contract will be suspended which will open up cap space + another roster spot.



By suspending Laney-Hamilton, the Liberty will maintain exclusive negotiation rights heading into free agency. — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) May 3, 2025 The Liberty have experience playing without Laney-Hamilton over the course of a season due to some of her past knee injuries, but she was instrumental in their Game 2 win over the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals last year. While the Liberty have made moves to try and improve their roster, Betnijah is a key player who will definitely be missed. It’s worth noting that due to overseas commitments, Leonie Fiebich won’t be available at the start of the season. Additionally, Breanna Stewart underwent a meniscus procedure after the conclusion of Unrivaled and missed the Liberty’s first game of the preseason. Stewart did play in New York’s preseason exhibition game Monday night and looked great in her limited time on the court (7 of 9 shooting in 15 minutes), but her knee is probably something to monitor and it’s unclear whether that will impact the Liberty at all during the opening stretch of the season. For now, the champs get the benefit of the doubt and the top spot in these preseason power rankings.



Minnesota Lynx - There’s an annual tradition of underrating the Minnesota Lynx before the start of each season, but these power rankings won’t get caught slipping. The Lynx were a controversial officiating call away from winning their fifth WNBA title in franchise history. In a series that went the distance into overtime of a Game 5, ranking the Lynx any lower than second ahead of the season might be borderline disrespectful. This landing spot for a team who many consider to have the second best player, MVP runner-up and current Defensive Player of the Year in Napheesa Collier, is a no-brainer. There are some roster changes that could be of concern for the Lynx heading into the 2025 season. Like the Liberty, the Lynx also lost a key rotation player, Cecilia Zandalasini, in the expansion draft. Myisha Hines-Allen, who was brought in as a depth piece last season, signed with the Dallas Wings in free agency. And on Sunday, the Lynx announced that Dorka Juhász will miss the 2025 season due to personal reasons. While the Lynx will be returning their starting five from last season and Natisha Hiedeman, depth became an issue for them in the 2024 postseason and currently they are over the salary cap and will still need to make at least one more roster cut. It will take time to see how the roster is impacted by the turnover and roster additions, but for now the Lynx are deserving of the second spot in these rankings. So Minnesota are down to 13 players. However, if you count all 13, they are $73,090 over the cap. Therefore, if they cut only one player, it would have to be Collier, Carleton, Miller, Berger, Shepard or Pili. Can't be Kosu or Badiane, unless it's both. #WNBA — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) May 11, 2025

Las Vegas Aces - The Aces come in at third in this year’s preseason rankings after doing a three-team blockbuster trade in the offseason that sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks and delivered Jewell Loyd to the Aces. It’s rare when these types of trades occur that the return is a comparable and/or arguably better player than what the team had before. But that is in fact what the Aces managed to pull off. One of the biggest weaknesses for the Aces last season that prevented them from three-peating was their lack of frontcourt depth to help out three-time MVP A’ja Wilson. It appeared the Aces addressed their frontcourt questions by signing Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, but then it was reported by Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Parker-Tyus is pregnant and will miss part of the WNBA season. Additionally, the Aces announced at the beginning of May that center, Megan Gustafson, will be sidelined indefinitely due to a lower left leg injury. So, questions loom for the two-time champs, but when you have the best player in the world and unanimous MVP, A’ja Wilson, leading your team, plus a dynamic core, which includes Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, you’re still in a very good position to contend for a title. For these reasons, the Aces get the number three spot in these rankings.

