Natasha Cloud joining defending WNBA champion New York Liberty in trade with Connecticut Sun

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty have acquired Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft and the Sun’s first-round selection next year, the team announced Sunday night.

The 5-foot-10 guard played eight of her nine WNBA seasons with the Washington Mystics. Last season, she averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game for Phoenix. She has career averages of 8.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Tash is someone who we identified years ago as a prime fit for our team and embodies everything we look for in a player.”

Cloud led the league in assists and was All-Defensive first team for Washington in 2022. She was All-Defensive second team for Washington in 2019 and Phoenix in 2024. She was dealt to the Sun earlier this year.

She joins the defending champion Liberty having already won a WNBA title in 2019 with the Mystics.

“She has always left a lasting impression on the Barclays Center crowd, and we look forward to seeing the best fans in the WNBA embrace her on a nightly basis,” Kolb said. “Tash will undoubtedly strengthen our roster on both sides of the ball as we pursue another title in 2025.”