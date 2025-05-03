 Skip navigation
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson expected to miss 2025 season with ACL tear

  
Published May 3, 2025 05:28 PM

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson is expected to miss the 2025 WNBA season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, the team announced Saturday.

Samuelson, 27, suffered the injury during practice on Thursday, the team said.

The UConn graduate has dealt with other injuries in her basketball career, including a broken foot, an ankle injury and a back injury.

Samuelson signed a one-year deal with the Storm in February, which marked her return to the franchise she played with during the 2021 season. The former No. 4 overall pick has averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during her WNBA career.