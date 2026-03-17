Valspar Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

The PGA Tour swing through Florida concludes this weekend with the Valspar Championship.

The event on the Copperhead Course of the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, is the second of four tournaments for players to earn points for entering the Tour’s next signature event, the RBC Heritage.

The top five nonexempt players with the most FedExCup points at the the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will make the RBC Heritage.

The conclusions of the third and fourth rounds of the Valspar Championship will be televised on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.

Here’s more information about the Valspar Championship, including how to watch:

How to watch the Valspar Championship 2026

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning Thursday, March 19th. Here’s the daily broadcast schedule for streaming and TV:

(All times ET)

Thursday, March 19

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: ESPN+

ESPN+ 2-6 p.m.: Golf Channel

Friday, March 20

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 2-6 p.m.: Golf Channel

Saturday, March 21

7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel

Golf Channel 3-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 22

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 1-3 p.m.: Golf Channel

Golf Channel 3-6 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

When and where is the Valspar Championship?

The tournament is held March 19-22 on the Copperhead Course of the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The 18-hole, 7,352-yard course is a par 71 and has been the site of the tournament since its inception in 2000.

Who is in the field at the Valspar Championship?

There are 133 players competing at the Valspar Championship.

The field includes 18 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including six of the top 20: No. 7 Xander Schauffele , No. 12 J.J. Spaun , No. 14 Justin Thomas , No. 15 Matt Fitzpatrick , No. 16 Ben Griffin , No. 18 Viktor Hovland .

, No. 12 , No. 14 , No. 15 , No. 16 , No. 18 . There are seven past champions: Hovland (2025), Peter Malnati (2024), Taylor Moore (2023), Adam Hadwin (2017), Jordan Spieth (2015), Kevin Streelman (2013), Gary Woodland (2011).

(2024), (2023), (2017), (2015), (2013), (2011). The field also includes Akshay Bhatia, No. 3 in the FedExCup. Bhatia has five consecutive top-25 finishes, including a victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational two weeks ago as the youngest winner on the PGA Tour this season at 24.

Click here for the Valspar Championship field.

Is there a cut at the Valspar Championship?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds.

What is the Valspar Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.1 million. The winner earns $1.638 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Who won the Valspar Championship in 2025?

Viktor Hovland earned his first PGA Tour victory since 2023, making four birdies on the back nine to beat Justin Thomas on the Copperhead Course.