Tennis: National Bank Open-Toronto
Wimbledon: 2-time runner-up Ons Jabeur quits because of difficulty breathing
Alexander Romanov
Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to 8-year deal on eve of NHL free agency; Wild trade for Vladimir Tarasenko
Poulter_Luke_
Preview: Poulter duo highlights entrants for The Open final qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_nhlloopholeltir_250630.jpg
Report: NHL to eliminate LTIR loophole in new CBA
nbc_dlb_floriocollusionruling_250630.jpg
Florio breaks down NFL collusion ruling
brooks_site.jpg
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings for first-round pick in 2027

  
Published June 30, 2025 02:50 PM
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith (1) against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mark J. Rebilas/Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces have acquired forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings for a 2027 first-round draft pick.

The trade announced Monday ends what had been a disappointing Dallas debut for Smith, a Texas native who played at Baylor. She was averaging career lows in points, rebounds and minutes for the Wings, who started 1-11 before winning four of their past six games.

Smith joined the Wings from Indiana in an offseason trade. The 24-year-old was part of a major roster makeover before Dallas selected Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall in the draft in April.

In three seasons with the Fever, Smith was a double-figure scorer each year while averaging nearly eight rebounds per game, although her production dipped after Caitlin Clark joined Indiana last season.

Smith, the No. 2 pick by Indiana in 2022, made the WNBA All-Rookie first team after a standout Baylor career that included a national championship when she was a freshman. Smith is from San Antonio.

The Aces, who won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022-23, are off to a disappointing start after sending Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks while adding Jewell Loyd from Seattle in a six-team trade this past offseason.

The trade required the Wings to release Kaila Charles, who signed a hardship contract on June 17.