Aces acquire NaLyssa Smith from the Wings for first-round pick in 2027

The Las Vegas Aces have acquired forward NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings for a 2027 first-round draft pick.

The trade announced Monday ends what had been a disappointing Dallas debut for Smith, a Texas native who played at Baylor. She was averaging career lows in points, rebounds and minutes for the Wings, who started 1-11 before winning four of their past six games.

Smith joined the Wings from Indiana in an offseason trade. The 24-year-old was part of a major roster makeover before Dallas selected Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall in the draft in April.

In three seasons with the Fever, Smith was a double-figure scorer each year while averaging nearly eight rebounds per game, although her production dipped after Caitlin Clark joined Indiana last season.

Smith, the No. 2 pick by Indiana in 2022, made the WNBA All-Rookie first team after a standout Baylor career that included a national championship when she was a freshman. Smith is from San Antonio.

The Aces, who won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022-23, are off to a disappointing start after sending Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks while adding Jewell Loyd from Seattle in a six-team trade this past offseason.

The trade required the Wings to release Kaila Charles, who signed a hardship contract on June 17.