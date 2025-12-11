Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

AFC North rivals Baltimore (6-7) and Cincinnati (4-9) meet Sunday at Paycor Stadium with the Ravens looking to continue their quest for a division title and playoff berth and the Bengals looking to play the role of spoiler.

Baltimore controls its destiny. They win the North if they win out no matter what Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers do in their final handful of games. That said, the Ravens have lost their last two and their remaining schedule is a true gauntlet. Lamar Jackson and co. finish the season with games against New England, at Geen Bay, and at Pittsburgh. And let’s not look past this weekend’s game. The Bengals took out the Ravens on Thanksgiving in Baltimore, 32-14. A win by the Bengals would mark Cincy’s first sweep of the season series against the Ravens since 2021 and just the second time in the last 10 seasons.

The good news for the Ravens is they are lining up against the most hospitable defense in the NFL. Cincinnati is allowing 31.8 points per game. They have held just two opponents to fewer than 26 all season...but one of those two was Baltimore on Thanksgiving. The Ravens scored just 14 points that evening.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s AFC North matchup between the Ravens and the Bengals.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds for the Ravens at the Bengals

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Ravens (-135), Bengals (+114)

Spread: Ravens -2.5

Total: 52.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -2.5 with the Game Total set at 51.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore at Cincinnati

Ravens Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Pittsburgh - 19-35, 219yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 43yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 166-262, 2060yds, 16TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 29 times, 59 carries for 307yds rushing

12/7 vs. Pittsburgh - 19-35, 219yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 43yds rushing 10GP, 166-262, 2060yds, 16TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 29 times, 59 carries for 307yds rushing Bengals Starting QB: Joe Burrow

Last Game: 12/7 at Buffalo - 25-36, 284yds, 4TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries

Season: 4GP, 70-118, 734yds, 8TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 7 times, 5 carries for 11yds rushing

Analyzing BAL and PIT's paths to win AFC North Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the race to win the AFC North, breaking down the paths for both the Ravens and Steelers to be No. 1 in the division.

Ravens at Bengals: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Lamar Jackson has gone 5 straight games without multiple TD passes, tied for the longest streak of his career as a starter

has gone 5 straight games without multiple TD passes, tied for the longest streak of his career as a starter Ja’Marr Chase is averaging 115.6 rec yds/game vs BAL, the highest mark by any player vs. a single opponent including playoffs in NFL history (min. 10 games)

is averaging 115.6 rec yds/game vs BAL, the highest mark by any player vs. a single opponent including playoffs in NFL history (min. 10 games) The Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Bengals are 6-7 ATS overall this season

The Ravens have failed to cover in 3 straight games against AFC North opponents

The Ravens are the worst team ATS this season sitting at 4-9 overall

The OVER is 5-1 in the Bengals’ home games and 8-5 overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Ravens 13 games this season (8-5)

Ravens Player Injuries

CB Nate Wiggins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Ben Cleveland has been suspended for three games due to violating the NFL’s Substances Abuse Policy

has been suspended for three games due to violating the NFL’s Substances Abuse Policy CB Chidobie Awuzie (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Tavius Robinson (foot) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Bengals Player Injuries

WR Tee Higgins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S PJ Jules (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(hip) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game DE Shemar Stewart (knee) is eligible to be activated off the IR

(knee) is eligible to be activated off the IR LB Shaka Heyward (lower leg) is eligible to be activated off the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Bengals

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +2.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 52.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)