Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
AFC North rivals Baltimore (6-7) and Cincinnati (4-9) meet Sunday at Paycor Stadium with the Ravens looking to continue their quest for a division title and playoff berth and the Bengals looking to play the role of spoiler.
Baltimore controls its destiny. They win the North if they win out no matter what Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers do in their final handful of games. That said, the Ravens have lost their last two and their remaining schedule is a true gauntlet. Lamar Jackson and co. finish the season with games against New England, at Geen Bay, and at Pittsburgh. And let’s not look past this weekend’s game. The Bengals took out the Ravens on Thanksgiving in Baltimore, 32-14. A win by the Bengals would mark Cincy’s first sweep of the season series against the Ravens since 2021 and just the second time in the last 10 seasons.
The good news for the Ravens is they are lining up against the most hospitable defense in the NFL. Cincinnati is allowing 31.8 points per game. They have held just two opponents to fewer than 26 all season...but one of those two was Baltimore on Thanksgiving. The Ravens scored just 14 points that evening.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s AFC North matchup between the Ravens and the Bengals.
Game Details and How to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Paycor Stadium
- City: Cincinnati, OH
- Network/Streaming: CBS
Game Odds for the Ravens at the Bengals
The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Ravens (-135), Bengals (+114)
- Spread: Ravens -2.5
- Total: 52.5 points
This game opened at Ravens -2.5 with the Game Total set at 51.0.
Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore at Cincinnati
- Ravens Starting QB: Lamar Jackson
Last Game: 12/7 vs. Pittsburgh - 19-35, 219yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 7 carries for 43yds rushing
Season: 10GP, 166-262, 2060yds, 16TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 29 times, 59 carries for 307yds rushing
- Bengals Starting QB: Joe Burrow
Last Game: 12/7 at Buffalo - 25-36, 284yds, 4TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 0 carries
Season: 4GP, 70-118, 734yds, 8TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 7 times, 5 carries for 11yds rushing
Ravens at Bengals: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- Lamar Jackson has gone 5 straight games without multiple TD passes, tied for the longest streak of his career as a starter
- Ja’Marr Chase is averaging 115.6 rec yds/game vs BAL, the highest mark by any player vs. a single opponent including playoffs in NFL history (min. 10 games)
- The Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records
- The Bengals are 6-7 ATS overall this season
- The Ravens have failed to cover in 3 straight games against AFC North opponents
- The Ravens are the worst team ATS this season sitting at 4-9 overall
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bengals’ home games and 8-5 overall this season
- The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Ravens 13 games this season (8-5)
Ravens Player Injuries
- CB Nate Wiggins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LG Ben Cleveland has been suspended for three games due to violating the NFL’s Substances Abuse Policy
- CB Chidobie Awuzie (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- LB Tavius Robinson (foot) is eligible to be activated from the IR
Bengals Player Injuries
- WR Tee Higgins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S PJ Jules (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game
- DE Shemar Stewart (knee) is eligible to be activated off the IR
- LB Shaka Heyward (lower leg) is eligible to be activated off the IR
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Ravens and the Bengals
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bengals at +2.5.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 52.5.
