Browns vs. Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

After losing a hard-fought game last weekend against the Packers, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (9-4) look to get their pursuit of a playoff spot back on track Sunday at Soldier Field against Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns (3-10).

As a result of that loss last weekend, the Bears are now 1/2 game behind Green Bay in the NFC North but are also in just seventh place in the standings in the NFC. They are just inside the playoff picture and just one game ahead of Detroit and two in front of Carolina. Motivation should not be an issue for Ben Johnson’s team.

The Browns have announced Sanders is their QB1 for the remainder of the season. The rookie out of Colorado has shown enough flashes of ability that Cleveland fans are hoping they have found their quarterback of the future. Last week against Tennessee, Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

Matchup to Watch: Myles Garrett vs. Caleb Williams

Garrett is on the brink of breaking the NFL’s all-time sack record. The Bears’ quarterback has been fantastic of late avoiding the rush, but Williams will need to be aware of where the Defensive Player of the Year is at all times. The Bears’ roster in general has turned over since the last time they lined up against Garrett but know that the future Hall of Famer dominated the Bears in 2021 recording 4.5 sacks.

Lets take a look at additional numbers in this matchup between the Browns and the Bears.

Game Details and How to watch the Browns vs. Bears live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds for the Browns at the Bears

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+330), Chicago Bears (-425)

Spread: Bears -7.5

Total: 38.5 points

This game opened at Bears -7 with the Game Total set at 40.0.

Quarterback Matchup for Cleveland at Chicago

Browns Starting QB: Shedeur Sanders

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Tennessee - 23-42, 364yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 2 times, 3 carries for 29yds rushing

Season: 4GP, 54-103, 769yds, 5TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 8 times, 8 carries for 50yds rushing

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 12/7 at Green Bay - 19-35, 186yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 times, 4 carries for 15yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 249-431, 2908yds, 19TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 20 times, 65 carries for 321yds rushing

Browns at Bears: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Bears have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Browns are 5-8 ATS overall this season

The Bears are 8-5 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Browns’ 13 games this season (7-6)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Bears’ 13 games this season (7-5-1)

Browns Player Injuries

RB Dylan Sampson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Malachi Corley (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

TE David Njoku (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

TE Brenden Bates (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

RT Jack Conklin (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

RG Wyatt Teller (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LG Joel Bitonio (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DT Mason Graham (rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Denzel Ward (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Grant Delpit (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

S Rayshawn Jenkins (lower body) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Bears Player Injuries

WR Rome Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

RB Travis Homer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Kyler Gordon (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Browns and the Bears

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Browns on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Browns at +7.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 38.5.

