Panthers vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

As a result of Tampa Bay’s loss Thursday night to Atlanta, the Carolina Panthers (7-6) can take sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a win in New Orleans against the Saints (3-10).

These teams met back on November 9 with the Saints winning 17-7. The New Orleans defense owned the day limiting the Panthers to a mere 73 yards rushing and just 175 yards of total offense. No doubt Carolina needs a more balanced attack this weekend.

The Panthers are coming off their bye. In their last game, Bryce Young and co. upset Matthew Stafford and the Rams, 31-28. In that game, Carolina threw for 194 yards and rushed for 164 yards. Last weekend the Saints won in Tampa, 24-20. Rookie Tyler Shough rushed for two touchdowns and threw for 144 yards in the win. If New Orleans can win Sunday, it will be their first two-game winning streak of the season.

New Orleans is 4-1 vs. Carolina since 2023 with three of the four wins coming by double-digits.

Key Matchup: Panthers’ Offensive Balance vs. Saints’ Run Defense

As mentioned earlier, the Saints’ defense stacked the box the last time these teams played and successfully shut down the Panthers’ run game, forcing Carolina into a one-dimensional offense. For Carolina to win this time, they must find a way to establish the run with either Rico Dowdle or Chuba Hubbard to open up play-action and passing lanes for Bryce Young.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Panthers vs. Saints live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans, LA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds: Panthers vs. Saints

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (-148), New Orleans Saints (+124)

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Panthers -2.5 with the Game Total set at 39.0.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Carolina at New Orleans

Panthers Starting QB: Bryce Young

Last Game: 11/30 vs. Rams - 15-20, 206yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 5 carries for 23yds rushing

Season: 12GP, 230-363, 2337yds, 18TDs, 9INTs, Sacked 22 times, 32 carries for 121yds rushing

Saints Starting QB: Tyler Shough

Last Game: 12/7 at Tampa Bay - 13-20, 144yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 7 carries for 55yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 120-184, 1212yds, 5TDs, 5INTs, Sacked 17 times, 28 carries for 106yds rushing

Panthers at Saints: Team Stats and Betting Trends

Bryce Young is 1-4 in his career vs. New Orleans

is 1-4 in his career vs. New Orleans Tetairoa McMillan has a rec TD in 3 straight games

has a rec TD in 3 straight games Tyler Shough is looking to become the first rookie QB in team history to win back-to-back games and would tie Archie Manning for the most wins (3) by a Saints’ rookie QB

is looking to become the first rookie QB in team history to win back-to-back games and would tie for the most wins (3) by a Saints’ rookie QB The Panthers have lost 16 of their last 19 games as a favorite

The Saints are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog and 5-8 ATS overall this season

The Panthers are 8-5 TS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Panthers’ 13 games this season (7-6)

Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the roller coaster that is the Panthers and their running backs, sharing why Chuba Hubbard may eat into Rico Dowdle's production and potential in the fantasy football playoffs.

Panthers Player Injuries

CB Jaycee Horn (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Claudin Cherelus (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Saints Player Injuries

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Devin Neal (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Asim Richards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Taliese Fuaga (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Justin Reid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Panthers and the Saints

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Saints at +2.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 40.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

