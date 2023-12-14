 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Dodgers have tentative deal to acquire Glasnow from Rays, subject to new contract, AP source says
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Home of Tampa Bay Rays eyes name change, but team says it would threaten stadium deal
PNC Championship - Final Round
PNC Champ.: Rd. 1 tee times, TV info as weather changes schedule

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_ravensjags_231214.jpg
Is Lawrence a worthy fantasy starter vs. Ravens?
nbc_rfs_cowboysbills_231214.jpg
How will Diggs, Kincaid perform against Cowboys?
nbc_gc_kordastateoflpga_231214.jpg
Korda, Sorenstam on the state of the LPGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Dodgers have tentative deal to acquire Glasnow from Rays, subject to new contract, AP source says
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Home of Tampa Bay Rays eyes name change, but team says it would threaten stadium deal
PNC Championship - Final Round
PNC Champ.: Rd. 1 tee times, TV info as weather changes schedule

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_ravensjags_231214.jpg
Is Lawrence a worthy fantasy starter vs. Ravens?
nbc_rfs_cowboysbills_231214.jpg
How will Diggs, Kincaid perform against Cowboys?
nbc_gc_kordastateoflpga_231214.jpg
Korda, Sorenstam on the state of the LPGA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published December 14, 2023 11:42 AM
Galaxy Brains: Levis and the QB slide
December 14, 2023 03:32 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return for Galaxy Brains, discussing Mike Vrabel's comments on QB Will Levis needing to slide, Derek Carr's hyberbaric chamber, and more.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Jahmyr Gibbs hopes for the right game flow against the Broncos, James Cook goes big game hunting vs. the Cowboys, and Breece Hall angles for receptions in Miami.

At quarterback, Matthew Stafford tries to keep his hot streak going against the Commanders, Kyler Murray comes off bye vs. the 49ers, and Russell Wilson gets in the Lions den in Detroit.

In the receiver ranks, Stefon Diggs attempts to break his slump against DaRon Bland and company, Deebo Samuel preps for more zone coverage in Arizona, and Cooper Kupp battles Puka Nacua for WR1 status.

Up the seam, Trey McBride returns from bye against the 49ers, Dalton Kincaid settles in alongside Dawson Knox, and Isaiah Likely looks to keep riding the streamer wave in Jacksonville.