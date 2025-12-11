 Skip navigation
2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

  
Published December 11, 2025 11:42 AM

Saquon Barkley wonders if he’s back against the Raiders, Jonathan Taylor parses what exactly is going on in the Colts’ offense, and the Bears and Panthers’ backfields continue their touches battle royale.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 15 Running Backs

1Christian McCaffreySFvs. TEN
2Jahmyr GibbsDETat LAR
3Bijan RobinsonATLat TB
4De’Von AchaneMIAat PIT
5Saquon BarkleyPHIvs. LV
6James Cook BUFat NE
7Derrick HenryBALat CIN
8Josh JacobsGBat DEN
9Jonathan TaylorINDat SEA
10Bucky IrvingTBvs. ATL
11Travis Etienne JACvs. NYJ
12Kyren WilliamsLARvs. DET
13Chase BrownCINvs. BAL
14Javonte WilliamsDALvs. MIN
15Quinshon JudkinsCLEat CHI
16TreVeyon HendersonNEvs. BUF
17RJ HarveyDENvs. GB
18Breece HallNYJat JAC
19Woody MarksHOUvs. ARI
20Ashton JeantyLVat PHI
21Rico DowdleCARat NO
22D’Andre SwiftCHIvs. CLE
23Devin NealNOvs. CAR
24Kenneth Walker IIISEAvs. IND
25Kyle MonangaiCHIvs. CLE
26Omarion HamptonLACat KC
27Jaylen WarrenPITvs. MIA
28Aaron Jones Sr.MINat DAL
29Chuba HubbardCARat NO
30Rhamondre StevensonNEvs. BUF
31Tyrone Tracy Jr.NYGvs. WAS
32Tony PollardTENat SF
33Kareem HuntKCvs. LAC
34Devin SingletaryNYGvs. WAS
35David MontgomeryDETat LAR
36Chris Rodriguez Jr.WASat NYG
37Blake CorumLARvs. DET
38Kenneth GainwellPITvs. MIA
39Zach CharbonnetSEAvs. IND
40Zonovan KnightARIat HOU
41Kimani VidalLACat KC
42Jordan MasonMINat DAL
43Tyler AllgeierATLat TB
44Rachaad WhiteTBvs. ATL
45Isiah PachecoKCvs. LAC
46Tyjae SpearsTENat SF
47Michael CarterARIat HOU
48Samaje PerineCINvs. BAL
49Dylan SampsonCLEat CHI
50Jaylen WrightMIAat PIT
51Sean TuckerTBvs. ATL
52Brian Robinson Jr.SFvs. TEN
53Bhayshul TutenJACvs. NYJ
54Jacory Croskey-MerrittWASat NYG
55Ollie Gordon IIMIAat PIT

RB Notes: The Dolphins appear to have dodged a bullet with De’Von Achane’s rib injury, or lack thereof. Coach Mike McDaniel called his Week 14 removal precautionary, while he was already feeling better on Monday. He also has an extra day to get healthy for this Monday’s game against the Steelers. Fantasy managers can forge ahead with their elite RB1, though perhaps we will see slightly more Jaylen Wright than usual. … Saquon Barkley finally had a big game against the Chargers. Now two-score favorites at home, the Eagles are expecting to get All-Pro RT Lane Johnson back against a Raiders defense getting annihilated by the run of late. Maybe this rank is too high, etc. but you are feeling better about playing Barkley than you were this time last week. … The short of it: Although Jonathan Taylor’s offensive environment is inarguably degraded, there’s also no argument to send him to the bench for the fantasy quarters. Who knows, maybe he even gets a boost if Riley Leonard oversees a Malik Willis-style game plan. If it’s Philip Rivers, short passes will live in tandem with the running game.

Bucky Irving’s snaps have indeed been limited since his Week 13 return, though he’s tallied 36 touches and two touchdowns in the process. At long last getting healthier on offense — LT Tristan Wirfs, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan are all back for Week 15 — the Bucs might finally dictate the terms of engagement and play from ahead vs. the Falcons, i.e. an Irving friendly game script. … Kyren Williams hasn’t reached 70 percent of the Rams’ snaps since Week 6. Blake Corum has averaged 11 touches over the same games during that timespan. Nearly all of them have been carries, meaning Williams remains the primary pass-catching back in addition to his early-down lead. He’s just no longer a high-end RB1, instead handling “safe” RB2 workloads. Although the Rams have yet to secure either the NFC’s No. 1 seed or NFC West title, they could spell Williams even more down the stretch as they keep one eye on the postseason. … With Samaje Perine suddenly playing 35-40 percent of the Bengals’ snaps, Chase Brown has taken a hit even though his touch counts remain solid and his touchdown opportunities plentiful. You don’t have to worry about benching Brown vs. the Ravens, but you also maybe shouldn’t pretend he’s a legitimate RB1 at this point.

It felt a little bit like TreVeyon Henderson got returned to “GO” in Week 14, though he still managed 14 touches for 86 yards. That was in a non-competitive game against the Giants, one where it was easier to give Rhamondre Stevenson more work. Henderson should be the featured option for this week’s much more important date with the Bills, a division rival who just so happens to have one of the league’s worst run defenses. Famous last words, but you aren’t really worried about Henderson for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … RJ Harvey’s snap percentage and raw touch total both reached new season highs in Week 14. You’re never really out of the woods in Sean Payton’s backfield, but Harvey’s role is looking more set while the Broncos’ other backs rotate behind him. The ground game will undoubtedly be a point of emphasis against an elite Packers defense that is even better against the pass than the run. … With most signs pointing toward Brady Cook starting for the Jets, Breece Hall will be the focal point of the offense. Not that that’s anything new. Cook’s presence means overall play volume and scoring opportunities should be few and far between, rendering Hall a strict usage-based RB2.

Although he’s been getting more banged up of late, Woody Marks’ hold on the Texans’ backfield has been getting stronger as opposed to weaker. Now he’s needed more than ever with Nick Chubb (ribs) even more injured than he is. Provided his knee injury is as minor as it appears, Marks is an RB2 with room to grow vs. a struggling Cardinals defense that frequently opens the gate up on the ground. … Perhaps Geno Smith’s shoulder injury will be a blessing in disguise for Ashton Jeanty. Things couldn’t possibly get worse under Kenny Pickett, and the Raiders can now drop the illusion they are a pass-first offense. Pickett will also undoubtedly keep the checkdowns coming. It’s not like you are going to feel great about starting Jeanty, but there is no real urgency to bench him. … Rico Dowdle is absent from the Panthers’ injury report coming out of their bye week. It’s excellent news since he was supremely banged up heading into the open date. Dowdle no longer has the Panthers’ backfield to himself, but he remains the strong side of the platoon. The Saints give up plenty of ground game volume. … Jaylen Warren is losing enough snaps and touches to Kenneth Gainwell that I am no longer comfortable ranking him as an RB2. Past Gainwell incursions have been ephemeral, but this one has been longer lasting.

The Bears’ backfield is looking 55-45 D’Andre Swift more weeks than not. With the Bears touchdown-plus favorites at home, both Swift and Kyle Monangai are playable vs. a Browns defense that just got lit up by Tony Pollard. … With Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) quiet quitting the 2025 season, rookie Devin Neal will have an opportunity to make it back-to-back 20-touch appearances against the Panthers. The Saints are short home underdogs, and Carolina’s defense is nothing special on the ground. You can point chase with your recent waiver wire addition. … Omarion Hampton played just 31.1 percent of the Chargers’ Week 14 snaps, but he turned that modest play count into 15 touches. The former number has nowhere to go but up vs. the Chiefs, while the Chargers will have to keep leaning on the run because of their passing-game injury issues. Hampton is a high-end RB3, and Kimani Vidal is a plausible-enough FLEX. … Tony Pollard erupted to finish as the RB2 overall in Week 14, but it’s a spiked week that has all the makings of an outlier’s outlier. With the Titans massive road ‘dogs vs. a Niners defense that’s decent enough against the run, Pollard is a strict touch-floor FLEX.