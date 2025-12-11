 Skip navigation
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract

  
Published December 11, 2025 01:42 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and the Atlanta Braves agreed Thursday to a $45 million, three-year contract.

He gets a $13 million salary in 2026 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons.

Suarez will donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The 34-year-old was 4-6 with 40 saves and a 2.97 ERA this year and has 76 saves over the past two season.

He is 22-13 with a 2.91 ERA and 77 saves in four major league seasons, all with San Diego.

Left-hander Ryan Rolison was designated for assignment.

