2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Harold Fannin Jr. ponders if he’s the captain now, Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews ready for a Bengals smash spot, and Brenton Strange hopes for increased production against the Jets.

Week 15 Tight Ends

1 George Kittle SF vs. TEN 2 Trey McBride ARI at HOU 3 Brock Bowers LV at PHI 4 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at TB 5 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at CHI 6 Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC 7 Tyler Warren IND at SEA 8 Dalton Kincaid BUF at NE 9 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. MIN 10 Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN 11 Mark Andrews BAL at CIN 12 Hunter Henry NE vs. BUF 13 Brenton Strange JAC vs. NYJ 14 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. LV 15 Theo Johnson NYG vs. WAS 16 Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR 17 Colston Loveland CHI vs. CLE 18 Darren Waller MIA at PIT 19 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. ARI 20 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. DET 21 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at KC 22 AJ Barner SEA vs. IND 23 Evan Engram DEN vs. GB 24 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. BAL 25 T.J. Hockenson MIN at DAL 26 Mason Taylor NYJ at JAC 27 Gunnar Helm TEN at SF 28 Cade Otton TB vs. ATL 29 Chig Okonkwo TEN at SF 30 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. MIA 31 Cole Kmet CHI vs. CLE 32 Dawson Knox BUF at NE 33 John Bates WAS at NYG 34 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. MIA

TE Notes: The Eagles permit the third fewest tight end points, and have been making life a living hell for opposing quarterbacks. That makes Brock Bowers more dangerous than he should be for the fantasy quarterfinals, but any of the players you would bench him for have questions just as discomfiting. … They don’t make performances more catastrophic than Travis Kelce’s Week 14. This would typically be where I offer some “but” point of hope, but … I don’t really have one. The Chargers aren’t a great matchup. We just have to trust that Kelce had been posting better box scores of late before his Sunday night fiasco, and the Chiefs still need him too badly to look elsewhere. … Harold Fannin has not only maintained his floor under new QB Shedeur Sanders, he’s finally spiked a week. The safest of targets receptacles, Fannin is also safer in fantasy since David Njoku was phased out/banged up. Fannin wouldn’t normally be a top-five option, but tight end is lacking ceiling as a whole right now, and Fannin has the kind of floor and consistency that doesn’t get removed from lineups.

The same Fannin logic applies to Kyle Pitts. The Falcons seam stretcher really has no business being in the top five, but he’s a rare bastion of predictability at a downtrodden position. … The worst stretch of Tyler Warren’s rookie year is suddenly overlapping with one of the strangest quarterback situations we’ve ever seen. In theory, Warren is a perfect “easy button” target for either overwhelmed rookie Riley Leonard or fossilized veteran Philip Rivers, but there’s only so optimistic you can get about this grim overall situation. … Dalton Kincaid had the matchup of a lifetime in his Week 14 return. So naturally he got out of the way for Dawson Knox. It was a disappointingly apt symbol for Kincaid’s career-to-date, though he thankfully avoided setbacks with his hamstring and knee issues, and now has another plus Week 15 date with the Patriots in terms of game environment. Maybe you’ll get hurt again. You have little choice but to open yourself up to the pain. … Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews are tight ends facing the Bengals. That’s a matchup impossible to overthink in 2025 fantasy. Get ‘em in there.

The Bills permit the fewest tight end fantasy points, but with game conditions that should actually force the Patriots to open it up a bit, Hunter Henry is a perfectly fine touchdown dart throw on the TE1/2 borderline. … Brenton Strange isn’t receiving “feed the family” target shares in an increasingly crowded Jags skill corps, but he’s still consistently seeing the ball in an improving offense. The Jets are an A+ Week 15 matchup. Strange won’t hurt you on the TE1/2 borderline, and he very well may help. … Dallas Goedert finally did something in Week 14. It was just in time for a Raiders matchup where you probably couldn’t pay the Eagles to open up their offense. Expect a run-heavy, low-volume Philly passing attack on Sunday. … Theo Johnson is Harold Fannin with slightly fewer catches and slightly better touchdown odds. He won’t embarrass you. He won’t win you the week, either. … Colby Parkinson can’t stop scoring, and the bookmakers are predicting it to be raining touchdowns against the Lions. You can hold your nose and start him if you’re out of other options.

Week 15 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. MIN 2 Jason Myers SEA vs. IND 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. ARI 4 Cameron Dicker LAC at KC 5 Jake Bates DET at LAR 6 Andy Borregales NE vs. BUF 7 Wil Lutz DEN vs. GB 8 Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL 9 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. ATL 10 Harrison Mevis LAR vs. DET 11 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. TEN 12 Chris Boswell PIT vs. MIA 13 Tyler Loop BAL at CIN 14 Cam Little JAC vs. NYJ 15 Matt Prater BUF at NE 16 Jake Elliott PHI vs. LV 17 Harrison Butker KC vs. LAC 18 Cairo Santos CHI vs. CLE 19 Riley Patterson MIA at PIT 20 Brandon McManus GB at DEN 21 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at NO 22 Chad Ryland ARI at HOU 23 Zane Gonzalez ATL at TB 24 Jake Moody WAS at NYG 25 Will Reichard MIN at DAL 26 Nick Folk NYJ at JAC 27 Joey Slye TEN at SF 28 Daniel Carlson LV at PHI 29 Charlie Smyth NO vs. CAR 30 Andre Szmyt CLE at CHI 31 Younghoe Koo NYG vs. WAS 32 Blake Grupe IND at SEA

Week 15 Defense/Special Teams