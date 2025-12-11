 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_detvslar_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_detvslar_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published December 11, 2025 11:41 AM

Harold Fannin Jr. ponders if he’s the captain now, Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews ready for a Bengals smash spot, and Brenton Strange hopes for increased production against the Jets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 15 Tight Ends

1George KittleSFvs. TEN
2Trey McBrideARIat HOU
3Brock BowersLVat PHI
4Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLat TB
5Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat CHI
6Travis KelceKCvs. LAC
7Tyler WarrenINDat SEA
8Dalton KincaidBUFat NE
9Jake FergusonDALvs. MIN
10Isaiah LikelyBALat CIN
11Mark AndrewsBALat CIN
12Hunter HenryNEvs. BUF
13Brenton StrangeJACvs. NYJ
14Dallas GoedertPHIvs. LV
15Theo JohnsonNYGvs. WAS
16Juwan JohnsonNOvs. CAR
17Colston LovelandCHIvs. CLE
18Darren WallerMIAat PIT
19Dalton SchultzHOUvs. ARI
20Colby ParkinsonLARvs. DET
21Oronde Gadsden IILACat KC
22AJ BarnerSEAvs. IND
23Evan EngramDENvs. GB
24Mike GesickiCINvs. BAL
25T.J. HockensonMINat DAL
26Mason TaylorNYJat JAC
27Gunnar HelmTENat SF
28Cade OttonTBvs. ATL
29Chig OkonkwoTENat SF
30Pat FreiermuthPITvs. MIA
31Cole KmetCHIvs. CLE
32Dawson KnoxBUFat NE
33John BatesWASat NYG
34Jonnu SmithPITvs. MIA

TE Notes: The Eagles permit the third fewest tight end points, and have been making life a living hell for opposing quarterbacks. That makes Brock Bowers more dangerous than he should be for the fantasy quarterfinals, but any of the players you would bench him for have questions just as discomfiting. … They don’t make performances more catastrophic than Travis Kelce’s Week 14. This would typically be where I offer some “but” point of hope, but … I don’t really have one. The Chargers aren’t a great matchup. We just have to trust that Kelce had been posting better box scores of late before his Sunday night fiasco, and the Chiefs still need him too badly to look elsewhere. … Harold Fannin has not only maintained his floor under new QB Shedeur Sanders, he’s finally spiked a week. The safest of targets receptacles, Fannin is also safer in fantasy since David Njoku was phased out/banged up. Fannin wouldn’t normally be a top-five option, but tight end is lacking ceiling as a whole right now, and Fannin has the kind of floor and consistency that doesn’t get removed from lineups.

The same Fannin logic applies to Kyle Pitts. The Falcons seam stretcher really has no business being in the top five, but he’s a rare bastion of predictability at a downtrodden position. … The worst stretch of Tyler Warren’s rookie year is suddenly overlapping with one of the strangest quarterback situations we’ve ever seen. In theory, Warren is a perfect “easy button” target for either overwhelmed rookie Riley Leonard or fossilized veteran Philip Rivers, but there’s only so optimistic you can get about this grim overall situation. … Dalton Kincaid had the matchup of a lifetime in his Week 14 return. So naturally he got out of the way for Dawson Knox. It was a disappointingly apt symbol for Kincaid’s career-to-date, though he thankfully avoided setbacks with his hamstring and knee issues, and now has another plus Week 15 date with the Patriots in terms of game environment. Maybe you’ll get hurt again. You have little choice but to open yourself up to the pain. … Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews are tight ends facing the Bengals. That’s a matchup impossible to overthink in 2025 fantasy. Get ‘em in there.

The Bills permit the fewest tight end fantasy points, but with game conditions that should actually force the Patriots to open it up a bit, Hunter Henry is a perfectly fine touchdown dart throw on the TE1/2 borderline. … Brenton Strange isn’t receiving “feed the family” target shares in an increasingly crowded Jags skill corps, but he’s still consistently seeing the ball in an improving offense. The Jets are an A+ Week 15 matchup. Strange won’t hurt you on the TE1/2 borderline, and he very well may help. … Dallas Goedert finally did something in Week 14. It was just in time for a Raiders matchup where you probably couldn’t pay the Eagles to open up their offense. Expect a run-heavy, low-volume Philly passing attack on Sunday. … Theo Johnson is Harold Fannin with slightly fewer catches and slightly better touchdown odds. He won’t embarrass you. He won’t win you the week, either. … Colby Parkinson can’t stop scoring, and the bookmakers are predicting it to be raining touchdowns against the Lions. You can hold your nose and start him if you’re out of other options.

Week 15 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALvs. MIN
2Jason MyersSEAvs. IND
3Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. ARI
4Cameron DickerLACat KC
5Jake BatesDETat LAR
6Andy BorregalesNEvs. BUF
7Wil LutzDENvs. GB
8Evan McPhersonCINvs. BAL
9Chase McLaughlinTBvs. ATL
10Harrison MevisLARvs. DET
11Eddy PineiroSFvs. TEN
12Chris BoswellPITvs. MIA
13Tyler LoopBALat CIN
14Cam LittleJACvs. NYJ
15Matt PraterBUFat NE
16Jake ElliottPHIvs. LV
17Harrison ButkerKCvs. LAC
18Cairo SantosCHIvs. CLE
19Riley PattersonMIAat PIT
20Brandon McManusGBat DEN
21Ryan FitzgeraldCARat NO
22Chad RylandARIat HOU
23Zane GonzalezATLat TB
24Jake MoodyWASat NYG
25Will ReichardMINat DAL
26Nick FolkNYJat JAC
27Joey SlyeTENat SF
28Daniel CarlsonLVat PHI
29Charlie SmythNOvs. CAR
30Andre SzmytCLEat CHI
31Younghoe KooNYGvs. WAS
32Blake GrupeINDat SEA

Week 15 Defense/Special Teams

1Seattle Seahawksvs. IND
2Philadelphia Eaglesvs. LV
3Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. NYJ
4Houston Texansvs. ARI
5Dallas Cowboysvs. MIN
6San Francisco 49ersvs. TEN
7Chicago Bearsvs. CLE
8Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. ATL
9Denver Broncosvs. GB
10Green Bay Packersat DEN
11Kansas City Chiefsvs. LAC
12Pittsburgh Steelersvs. MIA
13Cleveland Brownsat CHI
14Carolina Panthersat NO
15Miami Dolphinsat PIT
16Los Angeles Chargersat KC
17Los Angeles Ramsvs. DET
18Arizona Cardinalsat HOU
19New England Patriotsvs. BUF
20Buffalo Billsat NE
21New York Giantsvs. WAS
22Minnesota Vikingsat DAL
23New Orleans Saintsvs. CAR
24Washington Commandersat NYG
25Indianapolis Coltsat SEA
26Detroit Lionsat LAR
27Tennessee Titansat SF
28Cincinnati Bengalsvs. BAL
29Atlanta Falconsat TB
30Baltimore Ravensat CIN
31Las Vegas Raidersat PHI
32New York Jetsat JAC