2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Harold Fannin Jr. ponders if he’s the captain now, Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews ready for a Bengals smash spot, and Brenton Strange hopes for increased production against the Jets.
Week 15 Tight Ends
|1
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. TEN
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at HOU
|3
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at PHI
|4
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|at TB
|5
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|at CHI
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. LAC
|7
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|at SEA
|8
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at NE
|9
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. MIN
|10
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at CIN
|11
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at CIN
|12
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. BUF
|13
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs. NYJ
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. LV
|15
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. WAS
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. CAR
|17
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|vs. CLE
|18
|Darren Waller
|MIA
|at PIT
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. ARI
|20
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|vs. DET
|21
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at KC
|22
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. IND
|23
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. GB
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|vs. BAL
|25
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at DAL
|26
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|at JAC
|27
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|at SF
|28
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. ATL
|29
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at SF
|30
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. MIA
|31
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. CLE
|32
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at NE
|33
|John Bates
|WAS
|at NYG
|34
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. MIA
TE Notes: The Eagles permit the third fewest tight end points, and have been making life a living hell for opposing quarterbacks. That makes Brock Bowers more dangerous than he should be for the fantasy quarterfinals, but any of the players you would bench him for have questions just as discomfiting. … They don’t make performances more catastrophic than Travis Kelce’s Week 14. This would typically be where I offer some “but” point of hope, but … I don’t really have one. The Chargers aren’t a great matchup. We just have to trust that Kelce had been posting better box scores of late before his Sunday night fiasco, and the Chiefs still need him too badly to look elsewhere. … Harold Fannin has not only maintained his floor under new QB Shedeur Sanders, he’s finally spiked a week. The safest of targets receptacles, Fannin is also safer in fantasy since David Njoku was phased out/banged up. Fannin wouldn’t normally be a top-five option, but tight end is lacking ceiling as a whole right now, and Fannin has the kind of floor and consistency that doesn’t get removed from lineups.
The same Fannin logic applies to Kyle Pitts. The Falcons seam stretcher really has no business being in the top five, but he’s a rare bastion of predictability at a downtrodden position. … The worst stretch of Tyler Warren’s rookie year is suddenly overlapping with one of the strangest quarterback situations we’ve ever seen. In theory, Warren is a perfect “easy button” target for either overwhelmed rookie Riley Leonard or fossilized veteran Philip Rivers, but there’s only so optimistic you can get about this grim overall situation. … Dalton Kincaid had the matchup of a lifetime in his Week 14 return. So naturally he got out of the way for Dawson Knox. It was a disappointingly apt symbol for Kincaid’s career-to-date, though he thankfully avoided setbacks with his hamstring and knee issues, and now has another plus Week 15 date with the Patriots in terms of game environment. Maybe you’ll get hurt again. You have little choice but to open yourself up to the pain. … Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews are tight ends facing the Bengals. That’s a matchup impossible to overthink in 2025 fantasy. Get ‘em in there.
The Bills permit the fewest tight end fantasy points, but with game conditions that should actually force the Patriots to open it up a bit, Hunter Henry is a perfectly fine touchdown dart throw on the TE1/2 borderline. … Brenton Strange isn’t receiving “feed the family” target shares in an increasingly crowded Jags skill corps, but he’s still consistently seeing the ball in an improving offense. The Jets are an A+ Week 15 matchup. Strange won’t hurt you on the TE1/2 borderline, and he very well may help. … Dallas Goedert finally did something in Week 14. It was just in time for a Raiders matchup where you probably couldn’t pay the Eagles to open up their offense. Expect a run-heavy, low-volume Philly passing attack on Sunday. … Theo Johnson is Harold Fannin with slightly fewer catches and slightly better touchdown odds. He won’t embarrass you. He won’t win you the week, either. … Colby Parkinson can’t stop scoring, and the bookmakers are predicting it to be raining touchdowns against the Lions. You can hold your nose and start him if you’re out of other options.
Week 15 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. MIN
|2
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. IND
|3
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. ARI
|4
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at KC
|5
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at LAR
|6
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. BUF
|7
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. GB
|8
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|vs. BAL
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. ATL
|10
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|vs. DET
|11
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|vs. TEN
|12
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. MIA
|13
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at CIN
|14
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. NYJ
|15
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|at NE
|16
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. LV
|17
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. LAC
|18
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. CLE
|19
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at PIT
|20
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at DEN
|21
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at NO
|22
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at HOU
|23
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|at TB
|24
|Jake Moody
|WAS
|at NYG
|25
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at DAL
|26
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|at JAC
|27
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at SF
|28
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at PHI
|29
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|vs. CAR
|30
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|at CHI
|31
|Younghoe Koo
|NYG
|vs. WAS
|32
|Blake Grupe
|IND
|at SEA
Week 15 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. IND
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. LV
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. NYJ
|4
|Houston Texans
|vs. ARI
|5
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. MIN
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. TEN
|7
|Chicago Bears
|vs. CLE
|8
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. ATL
|9
|Denver Broncos
|vs. GB
|10
|Green Bay Packers
|at DEN
|11
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. LAC
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. MIA
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|at CHI
|14
|Carolina Panthers
|at NO
|15
|Miami Dolphins
|at PIT
|16
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at KC
|17
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. DET
|18
|Arizona Cardinals
|at HOU
|19
|New England Patriots
|vs. BUF
|20
|Buffalo Bills
|at NE
|21
|New York Giants
|vs. WAS
|22
|Minnesota Vikings
|at DAL
|23
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. CAR
|24
|Washington Commanders
|at NYG
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|at SEA
|26
|Detroit Lions
|at LAR
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|at SF
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. BAL
|29
|Atlanta Falcons
|at TB
|30
|Baltimore Ravens
|at CIN
|31
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at PHI
|32
|New York Jets
|at JAC