2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jared Goff faces his former team in Los Angeles, Jacoby Brissett tries to keep his head above water in Houston, and Lamar Jackson searches for answers in Cincinnati.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 15 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF at NE 2 Drake Maye NE vs. BUF 3 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. DET 4 Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL 5 Dak Prescott DAL vs. MIN 6 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. LV 7 Jared Goff DET at LAR 8 Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN 9 Jaxson Dart NYG vs. WAS 10 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC 11 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. NYJ 12 Brock Purdy SF vs. TEN 13 Sam Darnold SEA vs. IND 14 Baker Mayfield TB vs. ATL 15 Jacoby Brissett ARI at HOU 16 Jordan Love GB at DEN 17 Justin Herbert LAC at KC 18 Bo Nix DEN vs. GB 19 Marcus Mariota WAS at NYG 20 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. ARI 21 Bryce Young CAR at NO 22 Caleb Williams CHI vs. CLE 23 Tyler Shough NO vs. CAR 24 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. MIA 25 Shedeur Sanders CLE at CHI 26 J.J. McCarthy MIN at DAL 27 Tua Tagovailoa MIA at PIT 28 Philip Rivers (Real) IND at SEA 29 Kirk Cousins ATL at TB 30 Cam Ward TEN at SF 31 Kenny Pickett LV at PHI 32 Brady Cook NYJ at JAC 33 Riley Leonard IND at SEA

QB Notes: It seems almost impossible that Drake Maye has yet to clock a 300-yard game this season, and yet. Perhaps more amazingly, he’s also yet to throw for fewer than 200. Arguably most amazing of all, Maye has averaged at least 8.0 yards per attempt in each of his past 10 starts. The second-year pro is redefining consistency, and when you offer that kind of floor, typically a spiked week will manifest at some point. Why not Week 15 for a 50-plus totaled game with a Bills defense that has been punching below its weight for some time now? … In a touching tribute to his old Lions teams, Matthew Stafford welcomes Detroit to Los Angeles with the highest game total of the entire season, 55.5. It’s going to be a good ol’ fashioned air-out in L.A. Similar settings always had a way of going haywire for Stafford in Motown, but 2025 has somehow been his most consistent campaign. Stafford has posted multiple scores in seven straight starts, and 11-of-13. Famous last words, but he’s too big to fail this Lions reunion.

Joe Burrow has been Joe Burrow since returning. Now he gets another crack at the Ravens defense that welcomed him back in Week 13, this time at home. Although Burrow could be missing Tee Higgins (concussion), he’s proven the most important point: He’s in fantasy lineups, not on benches. … Dak Prescott’s main Week 15 concern isn’t an admittedly feisty Vikings defense, but his potentially non-competitive quarterback compatriot, J.J. McCarthy. Although McCarthy took some Week 14 baby steps, it was largely a product of the Vikings’ first two series against a hellaciously-bad Commanders defense. McCarthy was also never stressed after the Vikes established an early two-score lead. With Minnesota likely to fall behind early in Dallas, McCarthy will be tasked with matching points, a task for which he has so far proven manifestly unfit. All of this is the long way of saying, it might be more of a floor than ceiling week for Prescott. … Just as you maybe began to consider benching Jalen Hurts, the schedule has softened to a degree to make such talk unthinkable. vs. LV, @WAS, @BUF, vs. WAS. The Eagles might also finally be getting back All-Pro RT Lane Johnson (foot). Even if they don’t, there is almost no chance the Birds find themselves playing from behind vs. Vegas, making for a Hurts-friendly game script.

“Facing a strong pass defense on the road as a healthy underdog” is typically a nightmare Jared Goff game script, and maybe Sunday against the Rams will be no different. We just aren’t usually in the business of benching quarterbacks for 55.5-totaled contests, especially considering the weapons at Goff’s disposal. … Lamar Jackson finally ran again in Week 14. He also finally scored for the first time in three starts, thankfully twice. If that sounds like a participation ribbon for a player of Jackson’s ilk, you’re right, but the Bengals’ defense makes sure to hand those out on the ‘reg. We’re sure Jackson is still smarting from not claiming one in Week 13. He will do so Sunday. … That was the worst start of Patrick Mahomes’ career — that also featured six drops, most of them of the “unforgivable” variety. Something is very much not right in Denmark, but the streaming scene is shaky enough I’m not really considering benching Mahomes for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Baker Mayfield’s recent play has finally given us no choice but to remove him from QB1 consideration, but Mike Evans’ (collarbone) return makes the prospect a lot more palatable if you’re lacking alternatives.

Trevor Lawrence has taken advantage of a soft slate of recent matchups to string together three straight multi-score starts, averaging at least 8.0 yards per pass in all three outings. In addition to the favorable setups, Lawrence has also seen his skill corps fill out and get healthier, with Brenton Strange and Brian Thomas Jr.s’ returns coming on the heels of Jakobi Meyers’ trade addition. On top of it all, the still-young quarterback finally has several months worth of experience in his new system. This is the long way of saying, maybe it’s finally all coming together. That very much includes another soft Week 15 date as the Jags host the Jets. … They don’t make matchups worse than the Houston Texans. They also don’t make offenses more pass-focused than Arizona. Although there’s the rather obvious risk that Jacoby Brissett gets splintered in two by Houston’s ferocious pass rush, if he doesn’t, it will be almost impossible for him to finish without QB2 passing volume and likely strong streamer numbers. … Sean Payton and Matt LaFleur can’t wait to throw rocks at each other in their 42.5-totaled meetup in Denver. For as well as Jordan Love has played of late and as much as Bo Nix has stabilized, neither profile as a QB1 in what figures to be a fire-and-brimstone game environment.

Bryce Young is throwing better. He’s just not throwing enough to make much of a streamer dent in the newly-crowded quarterback ranks with bye weeks finally over. … Tyler Shough has our attention. We have no clue if he will be able to keep it, but this is not a player I thought I would be writing about in any capacity this season. … Shedeur Sanders likes to throw. He even occasionally does so effectively. He’s clearing some of the lowest bars set for him. We just aren’t ready to give him legitimate QB2 consideration because of his relative lack of weapons and complete lack of rushing threat. … The Colts’ “quarterback situation” is almost too crazy for words. On the one hand, you have an amateurish mess in sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard. On the other, a surrealist masterpiece in Philip Freaking Rivers. It’s still difficult to believe we’re not being pranked. As hard as it is to look away, fantasy managers must leave whatever is about to unfold in Indy on superflex benches.

Don’t forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter/Bluesky.