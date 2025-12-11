2025 Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Rashee Rice attempts to shake off his most disappointing game of the season, Tetairoa McMillan comes off bye for the Panthers, and Wan’Dale Robinson looks to put fantasy managers over the top in their quarterfinals matchups.

Week 15 Receivers

1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. IND 2 Ja’Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL 3 Puka Nacua LAR vs. DET 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at LAR 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. MIN 6 Rashee Rice KC vs. LAC 7 Nico Collins HOU vs. ARI 8 George Pickens DAL vs. MIN 9 Davante Adams LAR vs. DET 10 Michael Wilson ARI at HOU 11 Jameson Williams DET at LAR 12 A.J. Brown PHI vs. LV 13 Jaylen Waddle MIA at PIT 14 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at NO 15 Zay Flowers BAL at CIN 16 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. WAS 17 Chris Olave NO vs. CAR 18 Stefon Diggs NE vs. BUF 19 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LV 20 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. NYJ 21 DK Metcalf PIT vs. MIA 22 Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG 23 Mike Evans TB vs. ATL 24 Justin Jefferson MIN at DAL 25 Ladd McConkey LAC at KC 26 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. GB 27 Christian Watson GB at DEN 28 Jauan Jennings SF vs. TEN 29 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. ATL 30 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. NYJ 31 Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL 32 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at SEA 33 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS at NYG 34 Khalil Shakir BUF at NE 35 Jordan Addison MIN at DAL 36 Jerry Jeudy CLE at CHI 37 Adonai Mitchell NYJ at JAC 38 Luther Burden III CHI vs. CLE 39 Xavier Worthy KC vs. LAC 40 Jayden Reed GB at DEN 41 Alec Pierce IND at SEA 42 Darius Slayton NYG vs. WAS 43 Quentin Johnston LAC at KC 44 Jayden Higgins HOU vs. ARI 45 DJ Moore CHI vs. CLE 46 Troy Franklin DEN vs. GB 47 Devaughn Vele NO vs. CAR 48 Jalen Coker CAR at NO 49 Chimere Dike TEN at SF 50 John Metchie III NYJ at JAC 51 Ricky Pearsall SF vs. TEN 52 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. BUF 53 Darnell Mooney ATL at TB 54 Josh Downs IND at SEA 55 Keenan Allen LAC at KC 56 Romeo Doubs GB at DEN 57 Pat Bryant DEN vs. GB 58 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. IND 59 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. IND 60 Malik Washington MIA at PIT 61 Tre Tucker LV at PHI 62 Isaac TeSlaa DET at LAR 63 Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. BAL 64 Elic Ayomanor TEN at SF 65 Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. MIN 66 Marquise Brown KC vs. LAC 67 Xavier Legette CAR at NO 68 Keon Coleman BUF at NE 69 Gabe Davis BUF at NE 70 Mack Hollins NE vs. BUF 71 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI vs. CLE 72 David Sills V ATL at TB

WR Notes: The only good news about CeeDee Lamb’s Week 14 concussion is that he had 10 days to get cleared for Week 15. It appears as if he will get the go-ahead for a Cowboys team that has to win out to have any shot of making the playoffs. Although the Vikings are permitting the league’s fewest receiver points, part of that has to do with the lack of volume they face due to their awful offense. Neither Lamb nor George Pickens can be ranked outside the top 12. … Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle injury ended up being a nonentity. He played more than 90 percent of the snaps and drew nine targets against the Cowboys. Despite ever-present fears about Jared Goff face-planting in shootout-type games laden with obvious passing situations, neither ARSB nor Jameson Williams are question marks for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Rashee Rice had a scandalously bad Week 14 performance. Fantasy managers have no choice but to pick themselves up and dust themselves off with a player whose target volume is going to be there more weeks than not.

It’s not like you “feel good” about Michael Wilson’s Week 15 setup. It’s also not like you can actually bench someone who has commanded 15-plus targets each of the three games Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed over the past month. There are some ships you must ride even if you fear their ultimate destination is the bottom of the ocean. … It’s tough to say who it was even with, but A.J. Brown has won the argument. Or at least he had until his sorry Week 14 display. Maybe AJB’s continued bad body language coupled with his drops and questionable blocking will have the Eagles rethinking their aerial commitment. One thing is for sure, they shouldn’t really need to take to the skies vs. the pathetic Raiders. … With a sky-high PPR floor and demonstrated spiked week potential, Wan’Dale Robinson remains WR2 relevant coming out of the Giants’ bye week. It helps that he’s facing what is probably the very worst defense/team in football right now in the Commanders. … It’s a perfectly fine matchup for Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. I still can’t say I would be working overtime to get them into my lineup despite decent enough recent success with backup Marcus Mariota.

Stefon Diggs already served his revenge on the Bills in Week 5, so he’s had to cook up new motivation 10 weeks later. Now he’s finding an edge in the Pats being a home underdog. All that really concerns fantasy managers is the Pats will have to match points with a game total in excess of 50. … Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan are both back for the Bucs. McMillan will be outside the top 70, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have a fantasy effect. The Bucs’ returning wideouts make things more difficult for both Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin from a target share perspective. Evans, of course, is the far bigger concern, as he figures to undoubtedly slot in as the Bucs’ primary third down/red zone option. I’m jamming Evans into lineups, and dropping Ebuka down the ranks. … Justin Jefferson (J.J. McCarthy) finally has an interesting matchup in the Cowboys. It’s just … is pass-friendly game script even a good for “Nine,” and though the Cowboys’ defense is awful, Jefferson is probably the one guy they’ll have a plan to cover. McCarthy has so far been completely incapable of targeting his star wideout against tight or complex coverages.

Jauan Jennings (various) was someone who needed a bye week. Hopefully the same was not true of Ricky Pearsall. Jennings is a solid floor play whose ceiling is difficult to access because of the superstar targets around him. … You can look at the Brian Thomas Jr. situation one of two ways: 1. He hasn’t done enough to force his way into fantasy playoffs lineups. 2. He hasn’t done enough to remove himself from consideration. I’ll go with interpretation two. BTJ is clearly not the player you thought you were drafting. That doesn’t mean he’s an automatic bench. He’s a volatile option who probably still has a monster spiked week lurking somewhere beneath the surface. … Christian Watson is getting more shine than he ever has during his star-crossed career, and it’s well deserved. Here comes the inevitable but – but, he is still ultimately maxing out as a four-catch player in an offense that would rather run the ball than go deep. That makes it very difficult for Watson to crack the top 24 even if he’s rendered the likes of Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Throw in that this is a brutal Week 15 matchup, and you could say Watson is more likely to be a WR3 liability than goldmine this week.

With the initial shock of the Colts” “new-look” quarterback situation having worn off, we’re left with … more shock? It’s hard to know what to say here other than Michael Pittman Jr.’s dump-off looks are probably going to translate better than Alec Pierce’s down-field targets. … Luther Burden III has established a floor as Rome Odunze (foot) sits and DJ Moore disappears. He was drafted to be a ceiling player. It could happen any given moment, but vs. Myles Garrett’s Browns does not profile as a pass-first matchup for Caleb Williams and company. … Just as Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie were getting fun, Brady Cook entered the chat. If there’s one positive case you can make for the overmatched UDFA, it’s that he at least knows he will be playing this time around. There’s a big difference between having a game plan and coming in cold. At the end of the day, Mitchell has upside any time he steps on the field, while Metchie could still end up WR4 compiling.