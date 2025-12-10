Raiders vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Eagles (8-5) and the Raiders (2-11) meet Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love with each side looking to snap substantial losing streaks.

The Eagles are in a spiral, having lost three straight games. The defense is currently elite, but the offense continues to struggle with the bulk of the blame being put on quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past Monday night against the Chargers, Hurts endured his worst outing of the season turning it over five times (four interceptions and one fumble). Despite their recent struggles and subsequent losing streak, Philly still holds the top spot in the NFC East by 1.5 games over Dallas.

The best tonic for a struggling offense may well be the Raiders’ defense. Only Cincinnati (413), Tennessee (357), and the Jets (349) have allowed more points in the AFC than the Raiders (332). Part of the issue may be the offense’s inability to score. The Raiders are the lowest-scoring team in the entire NFL. The result? seven straight losses. Add in the fact that QB1 Geno Smith (shoulder) may well be replaced by former Eagles’ backup Kenny Pickett and you have to wonder how bad Hurts would have to play (or could he be bad enough) for the Raiders to stay within the number...EXCEPT the Eagles are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a double-digit favorite.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Raiders and the Eagles.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch the Raiders vs. Eagles live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Lincoln Financial Field

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds for the Raiders at the Eagles

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+500), Philadelphia Eagles (-700)

Spread: Eagles -11.5

Total: 38.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -11.5 with the Game Total set at 38.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Quarterback Matchup for Las Vegas at Philadelphia

Raiders Expected Starting QB: Kenny Pickett

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Denver - 8-11, 97yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 6yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 10-14, 105yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 6yds rushing

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 12/8 at Chargers - 21-40, 240yds, 0TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 8yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 247-382, 2754yds, 19TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 28 times, 88 carries for 337yds rushing

Stick with Jeanty, bench Pollard in Week 15 Matthew Berry reveals if he is keeping it open or closing it out on Justin Herbert, Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall and Tony Pollard in Week 15 of the NFL season, before he reveals his pitch for a “Finding Nemo” sequel.

Raiders at Eagles: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Eagles have won 9 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

The Raiders have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 road games as an underdog and are 5-8 ATS overall this season

The Eagles are 7-6 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed 5 times in Philly’s 13 games this season (5-8)

The OVER has cashed 6 times in Vegas’ 13 games this season (6-7)

Raiders Player Injuries

QB Geno Smith (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Michael Mayer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Ian Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Alex Bachman (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Myles Hinton (back) is eligible to be activated off the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Raiders and the Eagles

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -11.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 38.0.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

● Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

● Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

● Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

● Trysta Krick (@Trista_Krick)

