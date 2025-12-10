Raiders vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The Eagles (8-5) and the Raiders (2-11) meet Sunday afternoon in the City of Brotherly Love with each side looking to snap substantial losing streaks.
The Eagles are in a spiral, having lost three straight games. The defense is currently elite, but the offense continues to struggle with the bulk of the blame being put on quarterback Jalen Hurts. This past Monday night against the Chargers, Hurts endured his worst outing of the season turning it over five times (four interceptions and one fumble). Despite their recent struggles and subsequent losing streak, Philly still holds the top spot in the NFC East by 1.5 games over Dallas.
The best tonic for a struggling offense may well be the Raiders’ defense. Only Cincinnati (413), Tennessee (357), and the Jets (349) have allowed more points in the AFC than the Raiders (332). Part of the issue may be the offense’s inability to score. The Raiders are the lowest-scoring team in the entire NFL. The result? seven straight losses. Add in the fact that QB1 Geno Smith (shoulder) may well be replaced by former Eagles’ backup Kenny Pickett and you have to wonder how bad Hurts would have to play (or could he be bad enough) for the Raiders to stay within the number...EXCEPT the Eagles are 0-6 ATS in their last six games as a double-digit favorite.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Raiders and the Eagles.
Game Details and How to Watch the Raiders vs. Eagles live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: Lincoln Financial Field
- City: Philadelphia, PA
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game Odds for the Raiders at the Eagles
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+500), Philadelphia Eagles (-700)
- Spread: Eagles -11.5
- Total: 38.5 points
This game opened at Eagles -11.5 with the Game Total set at 38.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Las Vegas at Philadelphia
Raiders Expected Starting QB: Kenny Pickett
Last Game: 12/7 vs. Denver - 8-11, 97yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 6yds rushing
Season: 3GP, 10-14, 105yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 6yds rushing
- Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts
Last Game: 12/8 at Chargers - 21-40, 240yds, 0TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 1 time, 4 carries for 8yds rushing
Season: 13GP, 247-382, 2754yds, 19TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 28 times, 88 carries for 337yds rushing
Raiders at Eagles: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- The Eagles have won 9 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records
- The Raiders have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 road games as an underdog and are 5-8 ATS overall this season
- The Eagles are 7-6 ATS overall this season
- The OVER has cashed 5 times in Philly’s 13 games this season (5-8)
- The OVER has cashed 6 times in Vegas’ 13 games this season (6-7)
Raiders Player Injuries
- QB Geno Smith (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE Michael Mayer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- TE Ian Thomas (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Alex Bachman (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Eagles Player Injuries
- RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- DT Jalen Carter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Myles Hinton (back) is eligible to be activated off the IR
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Raiders and the Eagles
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Eagles at -11.5.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 38.0.
