2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 5): Lynx overtake Liberty; Clark moves Fever forward

The fifth week of WBNA action saw some big names return to game action. Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Alyssa Thomas all returned from injuries and Kahleah Copper made her season debut.

The fifth week also delivered the first losses of the season for the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, which means there is a new No.1 this week in the power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week five of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4

Minnesota Lynx (10-1) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Lynx suffered their first loss of the WNBA season, but they move up to the top spot in this week’s rankings. It’s hard to argue with 10-1on the season and they had to lose at some point right? Their loss came on the road to a stingy Seattle Storm defense in crunch time. They bounced back with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Spark that allowed Napheesa Collier to rest in the fourth quarter. With the New York Liberty also losing their first game of the season and the Lynx having one more win than them, the Lynx move up to No. 1 this week.

Atlanta Dream (8-3) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Dream move up one spot this week. In week 5, the Dream went 3-0. The wins came against the Clark-less Fever, Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. While their opponents didn’t have the strongest records, the Atlanta Dream had dominant performances in all three showings. Teams that want to contend beat the teams they should and that’s what the Atlanta Dream did. During the three-game stretch, Rhyne Howard’s nine three-pointers against Chicago set a franchise record and tied the WNBA single-game record for threes made. She also made history in the Dream’s following game against Washington by becoming the fastest player to reach 300 career threes. Her co-star, Allisha Gray, and rookie, Te-Hina Paopao, joined in the fun by setting new career highs in points with 32 and 16, respectively. The Dream seem to be clicking on all cylinders. They are currently third in Offensive, Defensive and overall Net Rating. Couple that with a three-game win streak and third best record in the league and that’s why they move up to No. 3 this week. Rhyne Howard put up 2K NUMBERS in the Dream's win over the Sky 🤯



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/rqDwLpHR4C — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2025

Phoenix Mercury (8-4) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Mercury drop one spot this week, but arguably still have a case to be ranked third. They went 2-0 last week in their games against the Dallas Wings and A’ja-less Aces. They also saw Alyssa Thomas return to play and Kahleah Copper make her season debut over those two games. We've been waiting 5 months to watch a play like this 🥹 https://t.co/R4SRaynQiN pic.twitter.com/JSdlnowBgt — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 15, 2025 It was a toss up between them and Atlanta for No. 3, but the Dream have a longer win streak, one less loss on the season, and the difference in Offensive Rating can’t be overlooked. While Atlanta is third with an Offensive Rating of 107.4, the Mercury are ninth with a 99.6 Offensive Rating. That should improve with both Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper back in the lineup, but for now, the Mercury fall to No. 4 this week. This spin move needed its own highlight reel.



Come see moves like this live at our next home game on Friday, June 27th.

🎟️https://t.co/eoW5tcKkUq pic.twitter.com/2Tgd0Agzmr — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 16, 2025

Seattle Storm (6-5) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Storm will keep the fifth spot this week. The Storm had their most impressive win this year by beating the Minnesota Lynx and handing them their first loss of the season. However, they followed up that win by losing to the Golden State Valkyries in a game where they got down as much as 20 points. While Seattle has demonstrated an ability to come back in games (and sometimes win them), it’s been a pattern for them all season, which is why they’ve looked like an inconsistent team and only sit one game above .500. The Storm will face the Liberty on Sunday, which will be a another good litmus test for them. For now, they hold steady at No. 5. Seattle’s first 11 games



Not a whole lot of consistency there — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) June 15, 2025