 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026
Zabien Brown
Zabien Brown has a ‘clutch gene’ that has become part of Alabama’s DNA heading into the Rose Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes
Defending champion Ohio State in 3rd Cotton Bowl in a row, Miami back in Texas where it won CFP debut

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026
Zabien Brown
Zabien Brown has a ‘clutch gene’ that has become part of Alabama’s DNA heading into the Rose Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes
Defending champion Ohio State in 3rd Cotton Bowl in a row, Miami back in Texas where it won CFP debut

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Andrew Heaney says he is retiring after 12 major league seasons

  
Published December 29, 2025 01:19 PM
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
December 22, 2025 02:48 PM
With the Boston Red Sox swinging a big trade for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreas, Eric Samulski breaks down the deal for both sides and the fantasy baseball significance of the move.

Pitcher Andrew Heaney says he is retiring after 12 major league seasons.

“I am now ready to return my focus and energy to being a husband, father, family man and active member of my community,” he wrote on social media. “I’m retiring from baseball, but I hope to give back more than I received.”

A 34-year-old left-hander, Heaney was 56-72 with a 4.57 ERA in 208 starts and 22 relief appearances for Miami (2014), the Los Angeles Angels (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022, 2025), Texas (2023-24) and Pittsburgh (2025), which signed him to a one-year, $5.25 million contract in February.

He was 5-10 with a 5.52 ERA this year in 23 starts and four relief appearances. He was released by the Pirates on Aug. 29, signed with the Dodgers three days later and made one appearance for Los Angeles, allowing three runs over two innings at Seattle on Sept. 27. He did not pitch in the postseason.

Heaney started and won Game 4 of the 2023 World Series for Texas, allowing one run over five innings.