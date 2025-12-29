Pitcher Andrew Heaney says he is retiring after 12 major league seasons.

“I am now ready to return my focus and energy to being a husband, father, family man and active member of my community,” he wrote on social media. “I’m retiring from baseball, but I hope to give back more than I received.”

A 34-year-old left-hander, Heaney was 56-72 with a 4.57 ERA in 208 starts and 22 relief appearances for Miami (2014), the Los Angeles Angels (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022, 2025), Texas (2023-24) and Pittsburgh (2025), which signed him to a one-year, $5.25 million contract in February.

He was 5-10 with a 5.52 ERA this year in 23 starts and four relief appearances. He was released by the Pirates on Aug. 29, signed with the Dodgers three days later and made one appearance for Los Angeles, allowing three runs over two innings at Seattle on Sept. 27. He did not pitch in the postseason.

Heaney started and won Game 4 of the 2023 World Series for Texas, allowing one run over five innings.