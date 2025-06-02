2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 3): Aces ascend, Fever fall; Liberty, Lynx in lockstep
After three weeks of WNBA action, the only constant is that the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx look unbeatable. In the first few weeks of the season, there has been a lot of movement in the standings and these power rankings. The Las Vegas Aces are starting to establish an identity with their new roster additions. The Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream have put the rest of the league on notice that they are both potential threats this year. The Indiana Fever have gone cold without Caitlin Clark’s services. And the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings are no longer winless.
Let’s see how another week of fluctuation in the WNBA impacted this week’s power rankings.
WNBA Power Rankings
These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week three of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.
Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2
Tier 1: Contenders
New York Liberty (7-0) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Liberty have started the season 7-0 and are setting records and/or making history in the process. In their most recent win on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun, New York tied their WNBA record of 19 three-point makes, set just earlier this year on May 22 against the Chicago Sky. Their 48-point win over Connecticut is the largest win margin in Liberty history and second largest in league history. Their 7-0 start is tied for the best start in their franchise, and their 144 points scored over opponents in those seven wins is the largest point differential over the first seven games of the season in WNBA history. That about sums up why the reigning champs lock up the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings.
WHAT A GAME FOR THE LIBERTY 🗽— WNBA (@WNBA) June 1, 2025
⚫️ A 7-0 start ties the best start in franchise history for the Liberty since 1997
⚫️ 19 3PM ties the WNBA record that they set earlier this season for 3PM in a game
⚫️ The 48-PT margin of victory sets a new franchise record and is also the 2nd… pic.twitter.com/aHhGQ6RXsc
Minnesota Lynx (7-0) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Lynx are also undefeated and are keeping pace with the New York Liberty. What may be most scary about the Lynx is that they’ve won multiple games down key starters, including their best player Napheesa Collier. They got their whole squad back Tuesday for their matchup with the Seattle Storm, only to lose Collier for the next game against the Phoenix Mercury due to a knee injury. Some late game heroics from Natisha Hiedeman kept their winning streak intact. The team is whole again. Collier returned on Sunday for their game against the Golden State Valkyries. She didn’t miss a step, as she and Courtney Williams led the Lynx to a win over Golden State. As the only other undefeated team in the league, the Lynx grab the second spot in these power rankings.
Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams combine for 44 points, leading the @minnesotalynx to victory in a back-and-forth matchup with the Valkyries 🔥— WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2025
Phee: 24 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM
Courtney: 20 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 3 3PM
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented… pic.twitter.com/Fs2ngRMcPT
Tier 2: Potential Contenders
Phoenix Mercury (5-2) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Mercury hold steady in the third spot this week, which is impressive because their best player, Alyssa Thomas, missed their last two games due to a calf injury. While the Mercury split the two games played without Thomas, they were competitive in both and had a chance to win both. They also managed to remain a top defense without Alyssa Thomas. A lot of that is due to Satou Sabally who is averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3 steals over the last three games. Sabally, along with a balanced team effort, are keeping the Mercury afloat while Thomas works her way back from injury. For now, they keep the No. 3 spot.
Satou Sabally showed just how VERSATILE she is in the Mercury's 18-PT comeback win over the Sparks 💥— WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2025
24 PTS
9 REB
2 AST
4 STL
2 3PM
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/xvYaO34woD
Atlanta Dream (5-2) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Atlanta Dream move up one spot this week to No. 4. The Dream are on a four-game win streak and have been competitive in all of their games so far this season. In their most recent win against the Storm, they had to dig out of a 17-point deficit to come back and win the game. One of their biggest struggles last season was closing out games, but they’ve been much better this season. Rhyne Howard has taken her defense to another level this season. Combined with Allisha Gray’s hot start, the Dream duo, has powered Atlanta to the fourth best record in the WNBA and the 4th spot in this week’s rankings.
Atlanta's dynamic duo combined for 61 PTS in the Dream's comeback win over the Storm 🙌— WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025
Allisha Gray: 28 PTS (career-high), 4 REB, 3 3PM
Rhyne Howard: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, DAGGER#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/BQu3J5Z6QH
- Las Vegas Aces (4-2) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Aces bounce back from a very embarrassing blowout loss to the Seattle Storm with a 2-0 record in week 3. The Aces faced the Los Angeles Sparks and controlled the game from tipoff to secure a 15-point win. They did not have to wait long to avenge their loss to the Storm. In the rematch on Sunday, the Aces jumped out to an early lead, which they pushed to 17 points, and controlled the game through the first three quarters. Seattle went on a run to make it close in the fourth quarter, but Vegas survived and are looking more like the Aces. While there’s still work to do for the Aces to be on equal footing with teams like the Liberty and Lynx, wins against teams like Seattle are a step in the right direction and warrant a move up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s rankings.
Tier 3: In the Mix
Seattle Storm (3-4) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Storm drop two spots (and a tier) this week after losing three games in a row to the Lynx, Dream and Aces. The worst of these losses was against the Dream where they blew a 17-point lead. Seattle is a great defensive team lead by Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins. They are likely to turn it around, but when you’re on a three-game losing streak, that justifies falling to No. 6 in this week’s rankings.
Washington Mystics (3-4) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Mystics move up two spots this week largely due to their record in comparison to the rest of the teams ranked below them. The Mystics went 1-2 during week 3. Outside of their loss to the Liberty, they were competitive in their other two games against the Mercury and Fever and in general have been competitive in most games this season. The Mystics are the youngest team in the league. Most of their issues have been late game execution in close games, which tracks for a younger team. With more than half of the league’s teams having losing records coming out of the third week of the season, the Mystics have the 7th best record and also will land at No. 7 this week.
Indiana Fever (2-4) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Fever’s freefall down the standings and these rankings is largely a result of Caitlin Clark’s absence due to a quadriceps strain. Unfortunately for the Fever, additional injuries to Syd Colson and Sophie Cunningham at the guard spot have really hampered the team. The Fever announced Monday that they signed guard, Aari McDonald, via an emergency hardship exception. The Fever’s next two games are against the Mystics and Sky. Hopefully McDonald can provide some relief for Indiana as they await the return of their franchise star and other key players. For now, the Fever get the No. 8 spot in these rankings.
we have signed Aari McDonald via emergency hardship exception.— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 2, 2025
welcome to Indy, Aari 👋
more info: https://t.co/w4mpT6JOSy pic.twitter.com/MXynOzsa2s
Tier 4: Building
Chicago Sky (2-4) | Prior Rank: 11 - The Chicago Sky finally got their first win of the season on Thursday when they faced off against the Dallas Wings and followed it up with another win in a second matchup with Dallas. In their first win, Kamilla Cardoso scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to go with it. The possession that resulted in a final dagger from Ariel Atkins to secure the team’s first win encapsulates the Sky’s growth and progress.
Poise and patience in the final seconds push the @chicagosky to a 97-92 win over the Wings 🚨— WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2025
ALL FIVE players touch the ball, ending with a dagger from Ariel Atkins.
First win of the season secured for the Sky! pic.twitter.com/3OMsyBXwi9
In order for the Sky to continue winning, they will need an aggressive Ariel Atkins. It’s no surprise the team has looked better since she’s been on the attack. A winning record in week 3 is enough to bump the Sky up two spots to No. 9.
Golden State Valkyries (2-4) | Prior Rank: 8 -
The Valkyries are in the middle of brutal five-game stretch where they faced the New York Liberty twice and then, the Minnesota Lynx. It’s no surprise they lost all three games, but they did make it a close game in the rematch with New York, sans Jonquel Jones. Their next two games will be against the Mercury on the road and then, they will take on the Aces at home. It’s unclear whether Alyssa Thomas will be available when the Mercury face the Valkyries. The Valkyries will need to stack some more wins to move back up in the rankings. Three loses in a row warrants dropping two spots to No. 10.
Los Angeles Sparks (2-6) | Prior Rank: 10 - The Sparks are another team who are on a three-game losing streak. They gave up an 18-point first half lead to the Mercury in their most recent loss. The Sparks next two games will be against the Wings and Valkyries, both of which will be trying to get back into the win column. The Sparks are still without Rickea Jackson, who came out of concussion protocols, but is out for personal reasons. The Sparks are searching for answers, which may come soon, but for now, they drop one spot to No. 11.
Dallas Wings (1-6) | Prior Rank: 12 - The Wings won there first game of the season against the Connecticut Sun, which was somewhat poetic for Paige Buckers since she is a UConn alum. Unfortunately their good fortune did not continue and they lost to the Sky, who were able to secure their first win of the season. The Wings later announced that Paige Buckers would miss their next two games due to a concussion. When it rains it pours and injuries are the worst part of sports. The Wings must try to weather the storm without Paige. For now, they hold steady at No. 12.
- Connecticut Sun (1-6) | Prior Rank: 13 - The Sun will also keep their No. 13 spot this week, despite getting their first win of the season, due to the fact that they followed-up their first win with a 48-point loss to the New York Liberty. Yes, the loss came at the hands of the champs, but losing by 48 points is inexcusable. It was the 2nd largest margin of victory in WNBA history. A loss like that is enough to lock up No. 13 for this week.