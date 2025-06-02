2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 3): Aces ascend, Fever fall; Liberty, Lynx in lockstep

After three weeks of WNBA action, the only constant is that the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx look unbeatable. In the first few weeks of the season, there has been a lot of movement in the standings and these power rankings. The Las Vegas Aces are starting to establish an identity with their new roster additions. The Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream have put the rest of the league on notice that they are both potential threats this year. The Indiana Fever have gone cold without Caitlin Clark’s services. And the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings are no longer winless.

Let’s see how another week of fluctuation in the WNBA impacted this week’s power rankings.

WNBA Power Rankings

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week three of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Tier 1: Contenders

New York Liberty (7-0) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Liberty have started the season 7-0 and are setting records and/or making history in the process. In their most recent win on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun, New York tied their WNBA record of 19 three-point makes, set just earlier this year on May 22 against the Chicago Sky. Their 48-point win over Connecticut is the largest win margin in Liberty history and second largest in league history. Their 7-0 start is tied for the best start in their franchise, and their 144 points scored over opponents in those seven wins is the largest point differential over the first seven games of the season in WNBA history. That about sums up why the reigning champs lock up the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings. WHAT A GAME FOR THE LIBERTY 🗽



⚫️ A 7-0 start ties the best start in franchise history for the Liberty since 1997

⚫️ 19 3PM ties the WNBA record that they set earlier this season for 3PM in a game

⚫️ The 48-PT margin of victory sets a new franchise record and is also the 2nd… pic.twitter.com/aHhGQ6RXsc — WNBA (@WNBA) June 1, 2025 Minnesota Lynx (7-0) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Lynx are also undefeated and are keeping pace with the New York Liberty. What may be most scary about the Lynx is that they’ve won multiple games down key starters, including their best player Napheesa Collier. They got their whole squad back Tuesday for their matchup with the Seattle Storm, only to lose Collier for the next game against the Phoenix Mercury due to a knee injury. Some late game heroics from Natisha Hiedeman kept their winning streak intact. The team is whole again. Collier returned on Sunday for their game against the Golden State Valkyries. She didn’t miss a step, as she and Courtney Williams led the Lynx to a win over Golden State. As the only other undefeated team in the league, the Lynx grab the second spot in these power rankings. Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams combine for 44 points, leading the @minnesotalynx to victory in a back-and-forth matchup with the Valkyries 🔥



Phee: 24 PTS | 11 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM

Courtney: 20 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 3 3PM



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented… pic.twitter.com/Fs2ngRMcPT — WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2025

Tier 2: Potential Contenders

Phoenix Mercury (5-2) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Mercury hold steady in the third spot this week, which is impressive because their best player, Alyssa Thomas, missed their last two games due to a calf injury. While the Mercury split the two games played without Thomas, they were competitive in both and had a chance to win both. They also managed to remain a top defense without Alyssa Thomas. A lot of that is due to Satou Sabally who is averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3 steals over the last three games. Sabally, along with a balanced team effort, are keeping the Mercury afloat while Thomas works her way back from injury. For now, they keep the No. 3 spot. Satou Sabally showed just how VERSATILE she is in the Mercury's 18-PT comeback win over the Sparks 💥



24 PTS

9 REB

2 AST

4 STL

2 3PM



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/xvYaO34woD — WNBA (@WNBA) June 2, 2025 Atlanta Dream (5-2) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Atlanta Dream move up one spot this week to No. 4. The Dream are on a four-game win streak and have been competitive in all of their games so far this season. In their most recent win against the Storm, they had to dig out of a 17-point deficit to come back and win the game. One of their biggest struggles last season was closing out games, but they’ve been much better this season. Rhyne Howard has taken her defense to another level this season. Combined with Allisha Gray’s hot start, the Dream duo, has powered Atlanta to the fourth best record in the WNBA and the 4th spot in this week’s rankings. Atlanta's dynamic duo combined for 61 PTS in the Dream's comeback win over the Storm 🙌



Allisha Gray: 28 PTS (career-high), 4 REB, 3 3PM

Rhyne Howard: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, DAGGER#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/BQu3J5Z6QH — WNBA (@WNBA) May 31, 2025 Las Vegas Aces (4-2) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Aces bounce back from a very embarrassing blowout loss to the Seattle Storm with a 2-0 record in week 3. The Aces faced the Los Angeles Sparks and controlled the game from tipoff to secure a 15-point win. They did not have to wait long to avenge their loss to the Storm. In the rematch on Sunday, the Aces jumped out to an early lead, which they pushed to 17 points, and controlled the game through the first three quarters. Seattle went on a run to make it close in the fourth quarter, but Vegas survived and are looking more like the Aces. While there’s still work to do for the Aces to be on equal footing with teams like the Liberty and Lynx, wins against teams like Seattle are a step in the right direction and warrant a move up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s rankings.

Tier 3: In the Mix

Seattle Storm (3-4) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Storm drop two spots (and a tier) this week after losing three games in a row to the Lynx, Dream and Aces. The worst of these losses was against the Dream where they blew a 17-point lead. Seattle is a great defensive team lead by Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins. They are likely to turn it around, but when you’re on a three-game losing streak, that justifies falling to No. 6 in this week’s rankings. Washington Mystics (3-4) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Mystics move up two spots this week largely due to their record in comparison to the rest of the teams ranked below them. The Mystics went 1-2 during week 3. Outside of their loss to the Liberty, they were competitive in their other two games against the Mercury and Fever and in general have been competitive in most games this season. The Mystics are the youngest team in the league. Most of their issues have been late game execution in close games, which tracks for a younger team. With more than half of the league’s teams having losing records coming out of the third week of the season, the Mystics have the 7th best record and also will land at No. 7 this week. Indiana Fever (2-4) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Fever’s freefall down the standings and these rankings is largely a result of Caitlin Clark’s absence due to a quadriceps strain. Unfortunately for the Fever, additional injuries to Syd Colson and Sophie Cunningham at the guard spot have really hampered the team. The Fever announced Monday that they signed guard, Aari McDonald, via an emergency hardship exception. The Fever’s next two games are against the Mystics and Sky. Hopefully McDonald can provide some relief for Indiana as they await the return of their franchise star and other key players. For now, the Fever get the No. 8 spot in these rankings. we have signed Aari McDonald via emergency hardship exception.



welcome to Indy, Aari 👋



more info: https://t.co/w4mpT6JOSy pic.twitter.com/MXynOzsa2s — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 2, 2025

Tier 4: Building