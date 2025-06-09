2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 4): Collier leads Lynx to 9-0 start; Fever find wins without Clark

We’re almost a month into the WNBA season. While teams like the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are tried and true, other teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are still searching for consistency.

With another week of WNBA action in the books, it’s time to update power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week four of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3

While the Lynx are first in the standings by virtue of playing one more game than the Liberty, the Lynx are currently second (behind the Liberty) in Offensive, Defensive and Net Rating. So, they will keep the No. 2 spot for this week.

Another game, another reminder that Napheesa Collier is built different! She showed out again in the @minnesotalynx ’s win vs. the Wings ⬇️ 28 PTS 10 REB 4 AST 4 STL 3 BLK 10-19 FG WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/QtaaQMz69d

Minnesota Lynx (9-0) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA, and like the Liberty, are also undefeated. Napheesa Collier stuffed the stat sheet in their most recent win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Nyara Sabally is a full participant in Liberty practice today, looking set to return. No Jonquel Jones (ankle), but the team is relieved that she avoided significant injury. They’ll practice again tomorrow before hosting the Sky on Tuesday, so more JJ updates to come. @Winsidr

New York Liberty (8-0) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Liberty continued their win streak into week four after beating the Washington Mystics on Thursday. New York got the win, but Jonquel Jones rolled her right ankle in the first quarter and did not return to the game. It’s been reported that Jones avoided significant injury, but it’s unclear when she will return to play. The Liberty are a deep enough team that they should be able to manage without Jones for a few games if needed. The good news for the Liberty is that Nyara Sabally will likely be returning for their next game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. Sabally’s return will be a boost, especially if Jonquel has to miss any time. Since New York refuses to lose a game, they will hold on to the top spot this week.

Phoenix Mercury (6-4) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Mercury land at No. 3 for the third week in a row. The Mercury have been without Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack all season. They have also played their last five games without Alyssa Thomas. Despite being short-handed, the Mercury have maintained a winning record all season and their top four defense is a large reason why. For now, with a record two games above .500, the Mercury edge out the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm for third this week.

Atlanta Dream (5-3) | Prior Rank: 4 - Atlanta will also keep their No. 4 spot this week. The Dream went 0-1 in week four. Their loss came at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, who they blew out earlier this season, but struggled against the second time around. The Sun are a rebuilding team with a 2-7 record. This was a bad loss for a Dream team that finally had its full roster available. Atlanta missed out on an opportunity to create some separation in the standings. Since the Dream beat Seattle in their head-to-head match up earlier this year, they will come in one spot higher at No. 4

Seattle Storm (5-4) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Storm are back to a winning record after losing three games in a row. They move up one spot this week after going 2-0 in week four. Their wins came against the Dallas Wings, who have the worst record in the league and the Mercury, who are still without the services of Alyssa Thomas. While the Storm have beaten the Mercury this season with Thomas playing, they also got blown out. A move to No. 5 this week is warranted by Seattle’s recent play, but they need some better quality wins to move up higher in these power rankings.

Las Vegas Aces (4-3) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Aces continue to play inconsistently and drop one spot to No. 6 this week. Like the Dream, Las Vegas only played one game last week and lost to the Golden State Valkyries. But it wasn’t just any loss. The Aces had five days to prepare for the Valkyries and got blown out by 27 points. This is the second embarrassing loss of the season for the Aces, but it’s also their third loss by double digits. It’s unclear what to make of this Aces team, but they will get the sixth spot this week as they continue to work through their struggles.