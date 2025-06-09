2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 4): Collier leads Lynx to 9-0 start; Fever find wins without Clark
We’re almost a month into the WNBA season. While teams like the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are tried and true, other teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are still searching for consistency.
With another week of WNBA action in the books, it’s time to update power rankings.
WNBA Power Rankings
These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week four of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.
Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3
Tier 1: Contenders
New York Liberty (8-0) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Liberty continued their win streak into week four after beating the Washington Mystics on Thursday. New York got the win, but Jonquel Jones rolled her right ankle in the first quarter and did not return to the game. It’s been reported that Jones avoided significant injury, but it’s unclear when she will return to play. The Liberty are a deep enough team that they should be able to manage without Jones for a few games if needed. The good news for the Liberty is that Nyara Sabally will likely be returning for their next game against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. Sabally’s return will be a boost, especially if Jonquel has to miss any time. Since New York refuses to lose a game, they will hold on to the top spot this week.
Nyara Sabally is a full participant in Liberty practice today, looking set to return. No Jonquel Jones (ankle), but the team is relieved that she avoided significant injury. They’ll practice again tomorrow before hosting the Sky on Tuesday, so more JJ updates to come. @Winsidr— Myles (@MylesEhrlich) June 8, 2025
Minnesota Lynx (9-0) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA, and like the Liberty, are also undefeated. Napheesa Collier stuffed the stat sheet in their most recent win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Another game, another reminder that Napheesa Collier is built different! She showed out again in the @minnesotalynx’s win vs. the Wings ⬇️— WNBA (@WNBA) June 8, 2025
28 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
4 STL
3 BLK
10-19 FG
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/QtaaQMz69d
While the Lynx are first in the standings by virtue of playing one more game than the Liberty, the Lynx are currently second (behind the Liberty) in Offensive, Defensive and Net Rating. So, they will keep the No. 2 spot for this week.
Tier 2: Potential Contenders
Phoenix Mercury (6-4) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Mercury land at No. 3 for the third week in a row. The Mercury have been without Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack all season. They have also played their last five games without Alyssa Thomas. Despite being short-handed, the Mercury have maintained a winning record all season and their top four defense is a large reason why. For now, with a record two games above .500, the Mercury edge out the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm for third this week.
Atlanta Dream (5-3) | Prior Rank: 4 - Atlanta will also keep their No. 4 spot this week. The Dream went 0-1 in week four. Their loss came at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, who they blew out earlier this season, but struggled against the second time around. The Sun are a rebuilding team with a 2-7 record. This was a bad loss for a Dream team that finally had its full roster available. Atlanta missed out on an opportunity to create some separation in the standings. Since the Dream beat Seattle in their head-to-head match up earlier this year, they will come in one spot higher at No. 4
Seattle Storm (5-4) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Storm are back to a winning record after losing three games in a row. They move up one spot this week after going 2-0 in week four. Their wins came against the Dallas Wings, who have the worst record in the league and the Mercury, who are still without the services of Alyssa Thomas. While the Storm have beaten the Mercury this season with Thomas playing, they also got blown out. A move to No. 5 this week is warranted by Seattle’s recent play, but they need some better quality wins to move up higher in these power rankings.
Las Vegas Aces (4-3) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Aces continue to play inconsistently and drop one spot to No. 6 this week. Like the Dream, Las Vegas only played one game last week and lost to the Golden State Valkyries. But it wasn’t just any loss. The Aces had five days to prepare for the Valkyries and got blown out by 27 points. This is the second embarrassing loss of the season for the Aces, but it’s also their third loss by double digits. It’s unclear what to make of this Aces team, but they will get the sixth spot this week as they continue to work through their struggles.
Indiana Fever (4-4) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Fever have rebounded well after dropping the first two games they had to play without Caitlin Clark, who is recovering from a left quad injury. It’s only been a week since Indiana signed Aari McDonald via the league’s emergency hardship exception, but it’s already paying dividends for the Fever. Since the signing, the Fever have gone 2-0 and overall are 2-2 without Clark, who will be reevaluated ahead of the team’s next game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream.
Caitlin Clark gives an update on her injury:— AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) June 5, 2025
"I'll be re-evaluater after this weekend. Not gonna rush coming back, it's just not worth it but after this weekend we'll have a better idea of when I'll return" pic.twitter.com/jUMrfxJGkY
The addition of Aari McDonald, while not a replacement for Clark, helps to alleviate the pressure of rushing Clark back. McDonald has been much needed help on both ends of the floor since Sophie Cunningham is also out due to a right ankle injury.
Aari McDonald has been a key early pickup for her new squad, averaging (9.5) points, (3.5) assists, and (3.0) steals off the bench.— I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) June 8, 2025
Today, she recorded 12 points, 2 assists, and 3 steals in the Indiana Fever’s 79–52 win over Chicago.
The team is (2–0) since her arrival. ✨ pic.twitter.com/5Ip0lpmUPQ
The Fever have stopped the bleeding and are back to a .500 record, which warrants a bump to No. 7 in this week’s rankings.
Tier 3: In the Mix
Washington Mystics (4-6) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Mystics drop a spot this week to No. 8 after going 1-2 in week four. While there are no moral victories, the Mystics continue to show improvement. In their loss to the Liberty on Thursday, they had a much better showing in that game than just six days before when they played New York earlier in the season.
Stef Dolson pulled the whole Mystics into the huddle after the buzzer sounded tonight.— Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) June 6, 2025
Jade Melbourne says Dolson said, "look at the growth from when we played New York last week. We were in that game." pic.twitter.com/cUe9Q8mHHj
The Mystics’ rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, continue to impress. Both were part of the balanced scoring effort in Washington’s 37-point win over the Connecticut Sun. It’s no surprise that the May Rookie of the Month, Kiki Iriafen, was a team high +26.
🏀 @Kia Rookie of the Month 🏀— WNBA (@WNBA) June 4, 2025
Kiki Iriafen averaged 13.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 1.0 APG to earn May rookie of the month honors for the Washington Mystics!#KiaROTM | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/L8OBbYB7XX
The Mystics are going through some expected growing pains, but the growth is clear, which is why they continue to be in the mix and land at No. 8 this week.
Golden State Valkyries (3-5) | Prior Rank: 10 - After a four-game losing streak, the Valkyries bounced back with a commanding win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. In front of a sold out crowd, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase and Kate Martin one-upped their former team with a decisive 27-point win.
Full circle game for Coach Nat. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MoEDIkXad4— Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 8, 2025
The Valkyries have proven to be a worthy opponent in most of their matchups this season. Even though the Valkyries beat the Mystics once this year in a close contest, the Mystics have a better Offensive, Defensive and Net Rating. So the Valkyries will come in at No. 9 this week, one spot below the Mystics.
- Los Angeles Sparks (3-6) | Prior Rank: 11 - The Sparks are another team that only played one game last week, but they secured a win over the Dallas Wings. The Sparks play again Monday night against the Valkyries. The teams split their first two meetings of the season. Time will tell if the Sparks will be able to string together a few wins in a row, but they did get a boost in their last game with Rickea Jackson’s return to the lineup. Still three games under .500, the Sparks will land at No. 10 this week.
Tier 4: Rebuilding
Chicago Sky (2-5) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Chicago Sky fall two spots this week and their outlook is very murky at the moment. The Sky went into their game against the Fever on Saturday trying to extend their two-game winning streak and lost much more than the game. Courtney Vandersloot sustained a right knee injury during the first quarter and did not return to play. It was later determined that she suffered a season-ending ACL injury. For a Chicago Sky team that was already struggling, this is a crushing blow. It’s unclear how Chicago will rebound from this loss. For now, they get the No. 11 spot this week.
Connecticut Sun (2-7) | Prior Rank: 13 - The Sun move up one spot this week to No. 12 after going 1-1 in week four. Their second win of the season (and first home win) came over the Atlanta Dream. Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 34 points, but the team got contributions from multiple players on their roster to seal the win over Atlanta. While the Sun did go on to lose their game on Sunday by 37 points to the Mystics, their win over the Dream helped elevate them to No. 12 this week.
Marina Mabrey took control with a game-high 34 points 😤— WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025
She guided the @ConnecticutSun to their first home win and Commissioner's Cup victory, finishing with 34 PTS, 4 REB, and 4 AST.
This notches her 1st 30-point performance of the szn! pic.twitter.com/K2uDyJ3NSo
- Dallas Wings (1-9) | Prior Rank: 12 - The Dallas Wings are still searching for their second win of the season while they await the return of Paige Bueckers to the lineup. They are currently on a five-game losing streak and have the worst record in the league. As a result, the Wings fall to No. 13 in this week’s power rankings.